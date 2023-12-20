Tega Cay leaders vote to sharpshoot 80 deer by March

TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tega Cay has more than 1,000 deer roaming around and soon, neighbors will see less of the four-legged animals.

Officials for the city of 13,000 people plan to reduce the deer population by 80 deer with a sharpshooter by March instead of a sterilization drug called Zona Stat-D or PZP.

Mayor Chris Gray says they needed an option that was going to make a difference fast.

“Council and staff are still researching and discussing the PZP method as a means of continued population control due to the size of the herd,” Gray said. “But there are still some unknowns that we’re working through. The city hopes to have those questions answered and potentially a plan in place by the fall of 2024.”

State officials approved the city to kill 80 deer before March — they hope to get approval for another 80 deer as well.

Mary Ickert is with the Wildlife Conservation Society. She says the organization worked closely with the city to use the more humane option of sterilizing the deer.

“We just felt like taking out 80 deer when we have over 1,000 does absolutely nothing when the root cause of the reason that these animals keep multiplying is reproduction. And so, our whole point was to bring in an alternative that would stop the growth at reproduction,” Ickert said.

Gray says there are no contracted PZP darters in the nation — forcing the city to use sharpshooters. He says the city will have to build a program from the ground up with volunteers, who will be given certifications to use the drug.

“We want to be able to roll this program out and be very successful. Currently, the Zona Stat-D is good for a year or two years. There is another drug on the horizon that is PZP-20 to put out by same folks that could take us from a year or two or three years, which would be tremendous tax savings for the city,” Gray said. Gray says it wasn’t a rush decision and leaders tried to allow for time for PZP to get approved and once they got the approval back, “some monkey wrenches got thrown into things.”

Leaders say it would also allow them to gradually take that population down over time through attrition. Right now, they’re sitting right at about 189 deer that have gone through attrition this year.

Ickert says she hasn’t seen them as much but the ones she has seen look good and healthy.

“It’s just really, really kind of heartfelt to know we try to help do something for them. And now the city is taking this, this path and we are going to stay positive that hopefully this is just a one-time thing and that a killing program is not the path to success.”

Gray says his ideal deer number sits between 500-700. He says the council plans to revisit the sterilization drug use — the sharpshooting method presents a quicker solution to their ongoing problem.

“The dye currently that is being used to mark the deer wears off in about two weeks. So, administering booster shots is going to be a bit of a problem,” Gray said. “So we’re having to think outside the box there as to how we could possibly still utilize a remote dart and be able to identify which deer that we’ve darted because the booster you have to administer between eight months and 12 months. So with that, once you administer that first shot, the booster has to be applied within 12 months or you’ve got about half of the effectiveness of the PZP itself.”

Experts say the best way to fix the problem fast isn’t by killing the bucks, shooters will need to kill the high-producing does that produce at least two fawns at a time.

There is no timetable for when the sharpshooting will begin.

