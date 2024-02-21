Tega Cay releases update on efforts to control deer population

Leaders in Tega Cay have released more information about how their efforts to control the deer population in Tega Cay are going.

The city said it culled more than 30 deer over a two-week period.

In January, South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources approved a plan to cull a total of 160 deer.

However, USDA sharpshooters were unable to cull as many deer as they hoped due to the culling being limited to golf courses.

The council said it is now considering other options to control the population.

