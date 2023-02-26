TEGNA's (NYSE:TGNA) Dividend Will Be $0.095

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.095 per share on the 3rd of April. The dividend yield is 1.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for TEGNA

TEGNA's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, TEGNA's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 48.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 28%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.38. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 7.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's encouraging to see that TEGNA has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for TEGNA's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

TEGNA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for TEGNA that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)?

    Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.1%. However, the company's fundamentals look...

  • 12 Great Shoes for Weightlifting and Strength Training, According to Trainers

    Whether you’re a seasoned weightlifter or just starting out, getting the right pair of gym shoes is important. HAVING THE right shoes for weightlifting, powerlifting, or recreational strength training is anything but an aesthetic choice. When it comes to Olympic weightlifting, we're referring to a very specific set of exercises.

  • Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2023 Operator: Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Option Care Health Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now […]

  • Stand Up Nashville: New Titans stadium on East Bank not among crowd's top priorities

    Residents want their input to matter in the redevelopment of the East Bank and construction of a new NFL stadium in Nashville. Here's what to know.

  • Ravens OC Todd Monken compliments free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

    Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken praised free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

  • 3 things Tennessee Titans absolutely must do now that they have salary cap money to spend

    The Tennessee Titans have cap space to spend after a flurry of moves Wednesday. Here's how GM Ran Carthon should spend his newly-available money.

  • In 2024 campaign, kingmaker role again for South Carolina?

    South Carolina is accustomed to increased attention in the years leading up to presidential elections, with the state hosting the South’s first voting contests for several of the last cycles. Democrats elevated South Carolina to the top of their presidential primary calendar, leapfrogging Iowa and New Hampshire. Republicans, meanwhile, could potentially have two homegrown South Carolina presidential candidates in the race, a prospect that has already caused friction among the state’s GOP circles of supporters.

  • On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia

    The murky water oh so slowly trickles from the filthy drainpipe into her grimy container — the ticking seconds ramping up the risk that Emilia Budskaya could lose life or limb to Russian artillery strikes torturing her front-line city in eastern Ukraine. Gaping gashes from deadly shrapnel in the courtyard walls around her testify to the dangers of being outside — exposed and without the body armor that Ukrainian soldiers defending Vuhledar wear when they venture from their bunkers.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rich millennial Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Here's What Happens When You Withdraw a Lot of Money From Your Bank Account

    Unless your bank has set a withdrawal limit of its own, you are free to take as much out of your bank account as you would like. The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) establishes how banks must conduct record keeping and when financial institutions must make a report to the federal government. Although BSA was amended following the attacks of 9/11, it's been around since the Nixon administration.

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.