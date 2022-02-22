Tehama County escapee arrested more than 100 miles from jail

Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
·1 min read

An inmate who escaped from Tehama County Jail last week when a deputy opened a jail door to take out the garbage has been arrested.

The man, Trey King, ran past deputies who opened the jail door to place trash in a dumpster at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

King, who the sheriff's office considered a "threat to the community," was arrested Sunday in Lincoln.

An off-duty Butte County sheriff's deputy saw King walking in the area of Gladding Road and Lincoln Boulevard, according to Lincoln Police Sgt. Scott Goin.

The deputy called police and continued watching King until three police officers arrived and arrested King, Goin said. The man did not resist arrest, Goin said. King was booked into the Placer County Jail, he said.

King had been on the run from Red Bluff since early Friday morning, when he escaped from jail.

Authorities said King was being supervised at the jail while he and other inmates were removing trash from the building.

As deputies opened a door to put the trash in a dumpster, King ran past deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Trey Cleveland King
Trey Cleveland King

Deputies chased King but they were unable to catch him, the sheriff’s office said.

King had been awaiting trial on charges, including felony evading and assault on a police officer, stemming from a pursuit from law enforcement in November 2021, sheriff's officials said.

The same day King escaped from jail, sheriff's officials arrested two people on suspicion of assisting King escape from jail. Arrested were Bethany Gaylord and William Keys, officials said.

Tehama County Sheriff's officials could not be reached for comment on King's arrest.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Tehama County escapee arrested more than 100 miles from jail

