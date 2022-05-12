Tehama County Superior Court sentences

May 12—The following defendants have recently been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court:

Jacob Dillon Cozine — 29, of Red Bluff was sentenced to eight years in state prison having been convicted of felony fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly and first degree burglary.

On Dec. 1, 2021 a Red Bluff police officer contacted a woman who reported Cozine had entered a residence where a woman was sleeping and stole a bicycle. The report was confirmed during an investigation.

On Dec. 26, 2021 a Corning police officer attempted a traffic stop on Cozine who refused to stop, leading the officer on a high speed pursuit in excess of 110 mph down Highway 99W. At one point during the pursuit Cozine's vehicle collided with another vehicle, but continued down the highway where he crossed from Tehama into Glenn County at which point the officer cancelled the pursuit.

A passenger in the vehicle was later interviewed by police and told them that Cozine was the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Norman Eugene Beckley — 51, of Red Bluff was sentenced to four years in state prison having been convicted of felony dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Red Bluff police received a report of a theft at Red Bluff Shell gas station on Feb. 2. Beckley had entered the gas station twice, the first time to rob the station and the second to threaten the clerk if he called police. When police located Beckley he fled and resisted arrest requiring several officers to take him into custody.

William Richard Keys — 41, of Corning was sentenced to 16 months in local jail having been convicted of felony accessory after the fact.

In inmate the Tehama County Jail fled on Feb. 18 and ran to a house several blocks away where his girlfriend lived in Red Bluff. Keys provided a ride for the inmate to Corning and allowed him to leave in the vehicle southbound previous to being apprehended.

Micah Timothy Sims — 39, of Corning was sentenced to three years, eight months in state prison having been convicted of felony unlawful possession of ammunition and second degree commercial burglary.

Sims cut the lock to access Napa Auto Parts where he stole to acetylene tanks. He was seen on video surveillance located at the store committing the break-in. Sims was placed on probation when he committed the burglary.

James Price — was sentenced to three years, eight months in state prison having been convicted of felony possession for sale of heroin, possession for sale of methamphetamine.

Corning police officer conducted a parole search of Price's home room in Corning on July 2, 2021, where they located a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, and packaging materials in his possession. After confronting Price about the drugs, he admitted to selling the illegal drugs.