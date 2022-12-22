TEHO International Inc Ltd.'s (Catalist:5OQ) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.3x TEHO International Inc Ltd. (Catalist:5OQ) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 11x and even P/E's higher than 18x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

For instance, TEHO International's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on TEHO International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is TEHO International's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as TEHO International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 13% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for contraction of 1.0% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we find it very odd that TEHO International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of TEHO International revealed its growing earnings over the medium-term aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to shrink. We think potential risks might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio and share price. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to stay its recent course and swim against the current of the broader market turmoil. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

