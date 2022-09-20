Tehran governor accuses protesters of attacks, at least 22 arrested



DUBAI (Reuters) - The governor of Tehran has accused protesters of attacking police and destroying public property during demonstrations ignited by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire," sparking nationwide anger and demonstrations in numerous areas, including the capital.

The protests spread on Monday, with the most intense in the Kurdish region. Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said three people were killed there on Monday when security forces opened fire, revising down a previous tally of five dead.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, and there was no official confirmation of the fatalities.

In the nationwide condemnations of Amini's death, the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini has reached over 3 million Twitter mentions.

Videos posted on social media have shown demonstrations in numerous cities, with women waving their headscarves and protesters facing off with security forces.

Reuters has been unable to verify the videos.

Tehran governor Mohsen Mansouri, in a post on Twitter overnight, said "the main elements of tonight's gatherings in Tehran were fully organized, trained and planned to create disturbances in Tehran".

"Burning the flag, pouring diesel on the roads, throwing stones, attacking the police, setting fire to motorcycles and garbage cans, destroying public property, etc. are not the work of ordinary people," he said.

In one large protest in Tehran, a crowd of demonstrators wearing black shouted "Oh the day when we will be armed", according to a video posted by the 1500tasvir Twitter account, which publishes footage it says it receives from the public. The account has 70,000 followers.

Another video from Tehran showed police cars with their windows smashed, as a nearby security forces' vehicle fired water canon towards protesters.

In the northern province of Gilan, police arrested 22 people for destroying public property, the deputy police commander said.

The police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose fitting clothes in public.

But her father has repeatedly said his daughter had no health problems, adding that she had suffered bruises to her legs. He held the police responsible for her death.

In the Kurdish region, the rights organisation Hengaw said there were protests in 13 cities on Monday and that 250 people had been arrested.

Hengaw gave the names of three people who it said had been killed during protests in three different cities, including Amini's hometown of Saqez. Hengaw said a person previously identified as dead was in fact wounded.

The United States on Monday demanded accountability, saying Amini died "after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab". France also condemned her arrest, "and the violence that caused her death".

On Monday, the Tehran police commander described her death as an "unfortunate" incident, while rejecting what he said were "cowardly accusations" against the police.

  • Iranians protest in capital over woman's death in custody

    Iranians took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code. The semiofficial Fars news agency said students in many Tehran universities gathered in protest, demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting “Death to the Dictator."

  • Five killed in Iran during protests over death in custody - rights group

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Five people were killed in Iran's Kurdish region on Monday when security forces opened fire during protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a Kurdish rights group said, on a third day of turmoil over an incident that has ignited nationwide anger. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking demonstrations in numerous areas including the capital. Two of the people were killed as security forces opened fire on protesters in the Kurdish city of Saqez, Amini's hometown, the Hengaw Human Rights Organization said on Twitter.

  • Fury grows in Iran over woman who died after hijab arrest

    Protests persisted on Sunday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules. Amini, 22, died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week. The case has put a spotlight on women's rights in Iran.

  • Protests in Tehran at death of woman in custody

    STORY: Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking protests in parts of Iran including Tehran and the Kurdistan province where she came from.The location of the videos was confirmed by the yellow colour and rectangular windows on the façades of the buildings, the sign showing the name of the department of the college and the pillar from which banners have been hung. Reuters could not independently verify the date on which they were taken, though various videos were shared online on Monday from the scene.

  • Women in Iran defy the Islamic regime by removing their headscarves and waving them in the air in protests over police custody death, video shows

    At the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who died days after being arrested by Iran's morality police, protesters chanted and waved their hijabs in the air.

