Tehran Says Talks Must Address Russia Demand: Iran Snapshot

Here is a snapshot of what's happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Iran said negotiations to revive a landmark nuclear deal must address Russia’s demand that sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine don’t hinder Moscow’s ties with Tehran.

A group of Republican senators wrote the Biden administration Monday saying they wouldn’t support a simple revival of the 2015 nuclear deal that would “weaken sanctions and lessen restrictions” on the country’s nuclear program. The letter was signed by 49 of the senate’s 50 GOP members, with only Rand Paul of Kentucky abstaining.

The senators fault the administration for not consulting with Congress on the negotiations and for not committing to submitting the deal to the Senate for review or for ratification as a treaty. They raised the prospect of the deal being tossed by the next presidential administration, saying that “a major agreement that does not have bipartisan support in Congress will not survive.”

Iran has reportedly sought guarantees that a future U.S. administration won’t quit the deal, a caveat Biden administration negotiators say they can’t make.

On Friday, world powers and Iran suspended efforts to restore the 2015 atomic accord, potentially plunging the energy-exporting Persian Gulf into a new crisis. The pause came days after Russia -- a key member of the talks -- unexpectedly said it needed U.S. guarantees that it will still be able to trade with Iran, a key ally.

Over the weekend, Iran carried out a missile strike on what it called an Israeli “strategic center” in northern Iraq, and suspended talks on restoring diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, further escalating tensions in the region. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had vowed revenge against Israel for killing two of its troops in Syria.

The nuclear negotiations in Vienna aren’t at an impasse and there’ll only be a “short break,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a press conference on Monday. He said the U.S. was responsible for the lack of an agreement.

Still, the U.S. and European nations have said that time’s running out to reach a deal, given how quickly Iran’s atomic activities are progressing.

The 2015 pact limited Iran’s nuclear work in return for sanctions relief, including on oil exports. Many energy traders have priced in a return of Iranian barrels to global markets this year and a permanent breakdown in the talks could lead to a further increase in crude prices, which have soared since Russia’s attack on Ukraine last month.

Oil

Crude declined following last week’s volatile trading. That follows Ukraine’s president saying talks with Moscow have shown signs of becoming more substantive, prompting some optimism among traders about deescalation.

Oil futures have jumped more than 10% since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

An Iranian deal would probably be implemented in stages, meaning that Tehran might not be able to ramp up exports until a few months after an agreement.

