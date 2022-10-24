Tehran prepared to investigate use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, FM says

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

According to the report, Amir-Abdollahian made the announcement at the 18th session of the General Assembly of the Association of News Agencies of the Asia-Pacific Region (OANA), stating that “Iran didn’t supply Russia with any weapons for the war with Ukraine.”

“In a conversation with (EU diplomacy chief Josep) Borrell, I said that we are ready to send a group of military experts from Iran to investigate – along with Ukraine – the allegations of Russia using Iranian-made drones in the war in Ukraine,” the minister said.

He added that if the use of the Iranian drones by the Russian invaders is confirmed, Iran “will not remain indifferent.”

On Oct. 19, The New York Times reported that the Russian military was having difficulties using Iranian kamikaze drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Also, the newspaper’s sources also said that Iranian instructors were present in Crimea, where they train Russian military personnel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani later denied the allegation that Iranian instructors were present in Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine