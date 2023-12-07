Teigen Paper is building a new Stewartville facility

Dec. 7—STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — A long-time downtown Stewartville business —

Teigen Paper & Supply

— is building a new warehouse and office complex in the Schumann Business Park.

Teigen, which was acquired by Fargo, North Dakota-based Dacotah Paper Co. in 2019, has been a Stewartville fixture at 113 South Main St. for many years.

Working with Rochester's

AB Systems,

Dacotah recently broke ground and started construction of a building with 3,000-square-feet of office space and 5,740-square-feet of warehouse space. The warehouse will feature three loading docks.

The new facility is being built at 585 Schumann Drive NW, which is directly north of

Minnesota Medical Technologies.

Dacotah President Matthew Mohr said the goal is to have the complex completed and ready for the growing Teigen team to move into by late spring or early summer. He explained why the decision was made to invest in a new Stewartville facility.

"There are a multitude of reasons why we're doing it. We feel that the market area presents a great opportunity for us to become more active and grow our business," he said. "Teigen's downtown building set up it was a retail store. It just really is not conducive to wholesale distribution."

The new site will also give Dacotah/Teigen the room to grow their six-person team in Stewartville.

Teigen is in the janitorial and sanitary supply business, which involves cleaning chemicals, cleaning equipment, basic paper products used in food service and industrial settings, towels, tissues, napkins, packaging supplies and office supplies, all the way to tape and staples.

"We sell whatever a general business needs to operate. It is the stuff in the backroom that only the janitor or the office manager sees," explained Mohr.

He credited AB Systems with designing a complex, where Teigen can implement that much more efficient flow of products.

The design also includes plans for a future phase of a 1,775-square-foot upper-level expansion.