Teising sentenced to 124 days in jail, 124 on community corrections, 847 days suspended

Jennifer Teising, on the right, leaves Tippecanoe Superior 5 on March 7, 2022, after being sentenced to three years of court supervision, including 124 days in jail. Teising moved out of the township where she was trustee, then continued to collect her paycheck. She was convicted Jan. 5, 2022, of 21 counts of theft.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jennifer Teising will report on March 17 to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where she'll be a guest of taxpayers for 124 days for stealing money from Wabash Township taxpayers.

That is unless her attorney Karen Celestino-Horseman can arrange with the Court of Appeals for a stay of her sentence or a bond to remain free while appealing Teising's conviction and sentence.

When Teising finishes her 124-day stay at the jail, she will spend another 124 days under community correction supervision, which might include work-release detention or in-home detention.

The 248 days of in-county supervision matches the 248 days she was absent from Wabash Township between June 2020 and June 2021.

After serving the 248 days of direct supervision, Teising will be on unsupervised probation for 847 days.

While Teising is on probation, she is expected to pay $500 a month in restitution to Wabash Township taxpayers until it totals $27,897.72 — the amount she stole by illegally accepting her paycheck while living outside of the township.

#BREAKING — ex-trustee Jennifer Teising sits with Greg Michalski, the man who she “rented” a room from while residing outside of her township. Teising will be sentenced today for 21 counts of theft. Story later @jconline pic.twitter.com/r0QViQBIHH — Ron Wilkins (@RonWilkins2) March 7, 2022

Teising sold her West Lafayette house in June 2020 and claimed to reside at 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette. Witnesses, including Greg Michalski, who owns the Knox Drive home, Teising rarely was at the house.

Evidence showed she spent most of her time living in her travel trailer parked at Anderson, or in Panama Beach City, Florida, or at a rural farmhouse owned by Tippecanoe County Councilwoman Lisa Dullum in rural Sheffield Township in Tippecanoe County.

Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett pointed out during sentencing that Teising's lack of remorse for her actions included wearing a Panama City Beach sweatshirt to court during her trial.

Teising made no statement during her sentencing hearing, and Celestino-Horseman indicated Teising planned to appeal the conviction and sentencing.

"There are special obligations that come with public service," Tippecanoe Superior Judge Kristen McVey said as she address' Teising's self persecution complex presented by Celestino-Horseman.

McVey pointed out the importance of residency to be a township trustee, pointing out that the founders felt so strongly as to enshrine it in the Constitution.

Teising's absence from the township and her office duties had reverberating effects inside the township, McVey said.

"You let people think you were living her," McVey said. "You went to great efforts to let people think you were living here."

McVey ordered a one-year sentence for counts one through seven, another one year-sentence for counts eight through 14 and a third one-year sentence for counts 15 through 21. Those sentences run consecutively for a total of a three-year sentence.

