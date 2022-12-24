Tejon Ranch's (NYSE:TRC) investors will be pleased with their 15% return over the last three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) share price return of 15% over three years lags the market return in the same period. In the last year the stock price gained, albeit only 1.4%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Tejon Ranch

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Tejon Ranch achieved compound earnings per share growth of 143% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Tejon Ranch has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tejon Ranch shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.4% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.9% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Tejon Ranch scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

