Tek Yew Chong Is The MD & Executive Director of Tye Soon Limited (SGX:BFU) And They Just Picked Up 3.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Tek Yew Chong, the MD & Executive Director of Tye Soon Limited (SGX:BFU) recently shelled out S$50k to buy stock, at S$0.40 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Tye Soon

Tye Soon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by MD & Executive Director Tek Yew Chong was not their only acquisition of Tye Soon shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid S$0.40 per share in a S$60k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.40. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Tye Soon share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Tek Yew Chong was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Tek Yew Chong bought a total of 739.40k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.40. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Tye Soon is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Tye Soon insiders own 23% of the company, worth about S$8.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tye Soon Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tye Soon we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Tye Soon you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

But note: Tye Soon may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here