Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Florida after failing to appear in court

Notorious rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Wednesday in Florida after failing to appear in court for a traffic violation.

The controversial artist, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was clocked doing 136 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike on June 11, South Florida ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

Hernandez, 27, was also cited for driving without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle. His arraignment was scheduled for July, according to TMZ, but he never showed up, so a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Cops picked up Hernandez around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Palm Beach County jail records. He was released on a $2,000 bond at 12:08 a.m. Thursday.

The “FEFE” rapper has been embroiled in controversy for years. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to filming a sex tape with a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Three years later, he was arrested on racketeering charges as New York prosecutors investigated the Nine Trey Gangsters. Hernandez famously flipped on his gang and testified for the prosecution.

He pleaded guilty in February 2019 and was sentenced to two years in prison before receiving early release to house arrest in April 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. He became a free man in August 2020.

Hernandez eventually moved to Florida. In March 2023, three men assaulted him at an LA Fitness in the state. He later released a music video that clearly showed his injuries from the attack.

Three men — Rafael Medina, Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 — were arrested about one week after the attack.