Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Florida following traffic violation

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida Wednesday following a traffic violation, authorities said.

The performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken into custody for failure to appear, online jail records show. He was released on bond Thursday just after midnight.

His attorney could not immediately be reached.

Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement "when they observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "They also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag."

The driver was stopped and identified as the rapper. The sheriff's office said he had a suspended driver's license and an active traffic warrant for failing to appear for a July 12 court date stemming from an incident in June when he was cited for speeding, not having proof of insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.

6ix9ine was taken to the county jail with no additional charges. He received traffic citations for Wednesday's incident.

His arrest comes months after he was hospitalized following an attack at a South Florida gym. His attorney said the "FEFE" rapper was in the sauna when three or four people approached him and "beat him up."

6ix9ine tried to fight back, his attorney had said. A video of the altercation posted on social media showed the rapper walking through the gym with blood on his face. Three people were taken into custody in March on accusations they assaulted and robbed the rapper.

In 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to a reduced two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. He could have been sentenced to 47 years, but prosecutors recommended a lesser sentence after he helped prosecutors put away two leaders of a violent New York gang. He was released early the next year.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com