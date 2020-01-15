Tekashi 6ix9ine asked to serve the rest of his 2-year sentence in home confinement because his prison has a lot of Blood gang members

New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has asked a judge to allow him to spend the remainder of his prison sentence in home confinement, citing fears of Blood gang members in the facility where he's currently being held, according to a court filing reviewed by Insider.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Thirteen of the months were deemed time served.

Because of his cooperation with the government and his gang status, Hernandez is being held at a private jail instead of a Bureau of Prisons facility.

But through his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez said he's still being housed with "various members of the Bloods," even in the private jail.

Lazzaro said Hernandez would also be unsafe in a public Bureau of Prisons facility, referencing Hernandez's co-conspirator was injured while incarcerated.

"As the court is well aware, Rolland Martin, a co-conspirator convicted in Hernandez's case, was almost killed in a Bureau of Prisons facility, not for cooperating with the government, but for merely renouncing his membership in the gang," Lazzaro said.

Additionally, Lazzaro said, because Hernandez is being held at a private jail, he cannot apply for home confinement or request to live in a halfway house in the 12 months after his release.

"The reality of it is he cooperated with the federal government, and therefore he's a target," Lazzaro told The New York Daily News. "He's all right. He's strong, but he'd like to come home. We're not fighting with the two-year sentence. That sentence he's accepted."

Lazzaro said Hernandez is asking fo the same rights that any other inmate would receive.

"He's being treated differently from any other prisoner, and this is somebody who helped the government and did the right thing," Lazzaro told the Daily News. "He's being penalized for cooperating."

Read the whole request from Hernandez here:

