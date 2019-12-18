Tekashi 6ix9ine broke down crying in court after his estranged father showed up at his sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine's estranged father, Daniel Hernandez and his girlfriend are seen outside Manhattan federal courthouse on December 18, 2019 in New York City.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 2 years in prison on Wednesday, 11 months after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

The rapper's estranged father, also named Daniel Hernandez, was in the court gallery for the sentencing hearing.

When the younger Hernandez saw his father, he started to cry. His defense attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said his client hadn't seen his father since he was 9 years old.

The elder Hernandez asked to address the court but was denied by the judge presiding over the case, Paul Engelmayer, as well as the defense and prosecution.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's estranged father attended his sentencing hearing on Wednesday — but he was denied the opportunity to speak before the judge.

The courtroom in Manhattan's federal courthouse was nearly full for the hearing and Hernandez's father, also named Daniel Hernandez, sat among the crowd, next to his girlfriend. He tried on several occasions to speak about his son in court but was repeatedly denied the opportunity.

The younger Hernandez didn't notice his father in the room for the first half of the hearing. His father sat in one of the back rows of the courtroom and spent several minutes trying to get his son's attention.

He had raised his hand when a judge asked if any "victims" not announced before the hearing wanted to speak, but neither the judge nor the attorneys acknowledged him.

The elder Hernandez then asked people sitting around him for a pen to write a note on a sheet of paper. He wasn't successful.

It wasn't until the younger Hernandez turned around during his own statement to Judge Paul Engelmayer that he saw his father.

tekashi 69 More

New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

The younger Hernandez didn't know his father until he was 9 years old and had only a brief relationship with him, Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez's lawyer, told the judge before the sentencing. The younger Hernandez's father had moved in with his family, but Hernandez's mother kicked him out once she realized he was using heroin around the children, Lazzaro said.

When the younger Hernandez saw his estranged father in court, he started to cry and had to pause his statement.

After his son's statement, Hernandez stood up and identified himself as the younger Hernandez's biological father when Engelmayer asked if anyone else had something to say.

The elder Hernandez asked to speak before the court, but Engelmayer denied him the chance after both the defense and prosecution said there was nothing he would add to the hearing.

The younger Hernandez was given 24 months in prison, 13 of which were deemed already served in jail. He also faces five years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service, and a $35,000 fine.

After the sentencing, the elder Hernandez told reporters he wants to repair his relationship with his son.

"I feel glad that he's safe in there," the elder Hernandez told reporters about this son being in prison. "Because in there, nothing is going to happen. Outside, they're going to try to kill him because of all the stuff that he was saying. It's a scary situation. He's a target."

