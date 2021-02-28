Tekashi 6ix9ine faces a lawsuit from Miami stripper for allegedly hitting her with a champagne bottle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Edmonds
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Getty
Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly sued for an alleged incident in Miami, Florida. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

  • TMZ reported that an aggravated battery lawsuit was filed against Tekashi 6ix9ine on Friday.

  • The lawsuit alleged that Tekashi 6ix9ine hit a woman with a champagne bottle in Miami, Florida.

  • He was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsters.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A new lawsuit alleges that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hit a woman with a champagne bottle at a Florida strip club.

TMZ reported that Alexis Salaberrios, a dancer, filed the aggravated battery lawsuit after the alleged incident at Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami on February 20.

Salaberrios accused Tekashi 6ix9ine of throwing a "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury" in court documents viewed by TMZ.

Attorney David M. Tarlow said the incident sparked after someone in the cabaret called Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, a rat.

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly threw a champagne bottle in retaliation, but missed his target and hit Salaberrios instead.

Tarlow told Insider that Salaberrios was transported to a local emergency room where she received treatment for a "significant head injury."

"The Gold Rush intentionally chose to put profits over safety by allowing Tekashi69 into its club knowing that violence was likely to occur. When violence did occur, Tekashi69 was ushered out the back door and protected," the statement read.

Salaberrios has also filed a lawsuit against Gold Rush Cabaret for gross negligence and accused it of not having proper security.

Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi 6ix9ine's attorney, maintained his client's innocence in a statement to TMZ and said the "Fefe" rapper was not involved.

"There are video cameras in the establishment. It's an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed," Lazzaro said.

Representatives for Salaberrios and Tekashi 6ix9ine did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment.

In 2019, some fans labeled Tekashi 6ix9ine a "rat," including Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill, after pleading guilty to nine criminal charges related to his involvement with the gang, Nine Trey Gangsters.

Tekashi 6ix9ine essentially sold out his associates in pleading guilty, which prompted some fans to label him a "snitch" on social media. He was sentenced to two years in prison but was released early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After his release, Tekashi 6ix9ine re-entered the music scene and had little qualms about his snitch status.

While on Instagram Live, he told more than two million followers that he didn't regret snitching on his former gang associates.

"Kidnap me? Beat the s--- out of me and everything? I'm supposed to be loyal to that?" he said.

He added, "Y'all could never cooperate with the government and come back. Y'all could never do that. I'm a living legend at the age of 24-years-old."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A Louisiana trooper who kicked and dragged a Black man while he was handcuffed has been suspended without pay for 50 hours

    Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old barber, died in police custody on May 10, 2019, following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit.

  • Lions WR Quintez Cephus sues his alma mater, Wisconsin, over a sexual assault case

    Cephus was acquitted in a jury trial in Wisconsin

  • Eve Set to Star in New ABC Hip-Hop Drama Alongside Naturi Naughton

    Reports surfaced this week revealing that rap legend, Eve, will co-lead ABC’s new hip-hop drama 'Queens' alongside 'Power' co-star Naturi Naughton.

  • Police officer fatally shot during mask dispute at basketball game, Louisiana cops say

    The officer was working security at the high school basketball game, police say.

  • Christian boys school in Missouri under investigation as abuse claims mount

    The Missouri State Highway Patrol began a criminal probe into Agapé Boarding School, where former students allege frequent physical assaults.

  • Judge Approves 'Landmark' $650 Million Class-Action Suit Against Facebook Over Privacy Claims

    A federal judge has approved a $650 million settlement of a class-action privacy lawsuit against Facebook that claimed the company used its facial recognition feature without user consent. What Happened: In 2015, Chicago attorney Jay Edelson filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) in Cook County Circuit Court. According to the lawsuit, Facebook violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, by failing to get consent before using facial-recognition technology, which scans photos uploaded by users to create and store faces digitally, The Verge has reported. Along with the settlement amount, the judge also ordered the 1.6 million members of the class-action lawsuit in Illinois to be paid “as expeditiously as possible.” Why It Matters: According to the order by Judge James Donato of the Northern District of California, the three named plaintiffs will each receive $5,000 and others in the class-action lawsuit will get at least $345 each, the report said. Donato described the settlement as a “landmark result” and said it "is one the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation." In a statement, Facebook said, “We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders.” Facebook isn't the only company to run into the Illinois law. Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) doesn't sell its robot dog, aibo, which has facial recognition technology, in the state because of the law. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: ReportSEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media Concerns© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sacramento Teacher Uses Offensive Stereotype to Portray Asian-Americans During Class

    A Sacramento teacher used an offensive gesture to depict Asian-Americans, pulling her eyes in different directions to portray Japanese and Chinese people.

  • Jonah Hill slams the media for body-shaming photos: 'I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself'

    After the Daily Mail posted photos of a shirtless Jonah Hill, the actor clapped back at "public mockery of his body" and said it "doesn't phase" him.

  • A former Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified documents home despite going through safeguard training

    Fairborn police found the classified documents during a search for a "marijuana growing facility," local news reported.

  • 'Oath Keeper' Jessica Watkins denounced the extremist group but will stay in jail before her trial, judge says

    The ruling comes after Watkins requested pretrial release earlier this week due to safety concerns in jail related to her being transgender.

  • 'We're born Indian and we die white': Indigenous leaders in California fear COVID deaths are going undercounted

    Native American leaders in California fear COVID-19 cases and deaths in their communities have gone unrecorded in county and state records.

  • Lil Wayne Got A 2020 McLaren 720S For His Birthday

    That’s a pretty nice present!

  • Who's really Latina? Recent controversy draws outrage over identity and appropriation

    The controversy around identifying as Latino without having Latino ancestry surfaced in the recent case of the prominent civil rights lawyer Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan.

  • Florida High School Football Coach Goes Missing Without a Trace, Cops Call It a 'Big Mystery'

    Roger Pollard didn't show up to work on Wednesday, and his whereabouts remain a mystery

  • Jacksonville native, former Jag Louis Nix, passes away at age 29

    A former Jag and Jacksonville native, Louis Nix, has passed away at the age of 29 after going missing on Wednesday.

  • Why it's hard for blacks to pull themselves up by bootstraps when it comes to health

    Students at Hampton University celebrate at graduation on May 9. 2010. Studies suggest, however, that the benefits African American students accrue from education will be fewer than those of whites. J. Scott Applewhite/APMany Americans deeply believe that people should pull themselves up by their bootstraps. After all, individual responsibility is a core American value. Too much emphasis on an individual’s responsibility, however, may result in overlooking the societal and historically causes that keep racial minorities such as blacks at an economic and health disadvantage. As a member of University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, Poverty Solutions and Department of Psychiatry, I study racial inequalities in health. My research has shown that it is not lack of personal responsibility, low motivation or culture of poverty but deeply entrenched societal factors such as racism and discrimination that cause such disparities. In fact, my research indicates that society differently rewards blacks and whites with the very same level of self-reliance and education attainment. As long as such society treats social groups differently, any policy that over emphasizes individual responsibility has the potential to unintentionally widen the racial health inequalities. Bootstraps better serve whites than blacks In my research, I have compared the effects of three indicators of individualism and self-reliance on blacks and whites. Specifically, I looked at: the sense of control over one’s life; self-efficacy, or a person’s belief in his or her ability to produce certain performance standards; and mastery, or a sense of feeling competent at life’s tasks. Together, these indicators reflect one’s ability to constructively control life and the environment, which has a direct effect on the quality of their health. What I have found suggests that the idea of using bootstraps to pull oneself from poverty which is useful for whites is not similarly applicable to blacks in United States. In a national sample of older Americans, having a high sense of control was associated with living longer, but this was the case for whites only and not blacks. That is, while a high sense of control was giving whites extra years to live, blacks were dying regardless of their sense of control over their lives. In a 25-year longitudinal study of adults from 1986 to 2011, I found similar results for the effects of self-efficacy on mortality. Again, only whites, but not blacks, lived longer if they had high self-efficacy. I found similar results for the link between depression and sense of mastery, or a feeling of having command of one’s life. While whites with a high sense of mastery experienced less depression, blacks with a high sense of mastery still showed symptoms of depression. Traits that help white men achieve good health do not similarly help black men. Daniel M. Ernst/Shutterstock.com Although indicators of individualism are beneficial to the health and well-being of whites, according to several studies by my team, these indicators fail to protect blacks. Ironically, a high sense of desire to take control over their lives puts blacks at an increased risk for mortality. So, it appears that, due to systemic, persistent injustice and pervasive inequalities, the health gain from being able to pull oneself up by the bootstraps is considerably smaller for blacks compared to whites. Whites gain more from better jobs, income and education My results also show that health gains do not accrue to all races equally. For example, health gains due to education, employment, and income are systemically smaller for blacks than whites. For example, the effects of education on smoking, drinking and diet are smaller for blacks than whites. Black men gain very little life expectancy from being employed. The largest gain from employment goes to white men. In the same manner, blacks’ physical and mental health benefit from marriage is smaller compared to whites. Also, there is a smaller gain with increased income for blacks when it comes to health. Typically, as income increases, the number of chronic diseases and risk of depression decreases. The protective effect of income on depression and chronic disease, however, are smaller for blacks than whites. In other words, the same dollar buys less physical and mental health for blacks than whites. While white children from wealthy families are protected against obesity and asthma, family wealth fails to protect black children against same conditions. Thus, highly educated racial minorities are not enjoying the fruits of their labor, with the returns of their investment being minimum for them. My studies suggest that when a minority family climbs the social ladder, the system holds them back by giving them smaller economic and health returns for their investment. Studies have shown these patterns also hold across generations; parents’ socioeconomic status does not beget tangible health outcomes for their children. Wealthy and highly educated black men are more depressed And, blacks sometimes face further hurdles when they succeed. For example, black youth and adults, high socioeconomic status sometimes means more discrimination. This explains why securing more education and wealth means a higher, not a lower, risk of depression for black families who do achieve higher education and wealth. For example, in a nationally representative study of black boys, high income was a risk factor for depression. In a 25-year follow-up study, most educated black men showed an increase in their depression. In the same study, education was protective for other race by gender groups. Education does not confer the same health and wealth benefits to blacks as to whites. Diego Cervo/Shutterstock.com These findings are also replicated in other studies I have conducted and those done by others. It could be the case that LeBron James was onto something when he said, “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough.” Just because the U.S. had a black president does not mean racism is dead. There is little doubt that blacks have to fight existing racism and discrimination at many levels. Police shootings, mass incarceration, residential and job segregation, and concentration of poverty and crime in urban areas are some examples of the barriers that many blacks, particularly black men deal with on a daily basis. My research indicates that these structural barriers to social advancement manifest themselves in health, notably how long people live and the health they enjoy during their lifetimes. I believe that good policies are those that are designed based on evidence, not political ideologies and values. The idea of pulling oneself up by own bootstraps does not equally apply to all race and ethnic groups, given the history of slavery and Jim Crow as well as the existing racism and segregation.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why is it so hard to close the racial health gap in the US?Employment helps white men’s health more than women and blacksWhy poverty is not a personal choice, but a reflection of society Shervin Assari does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • A plastic surgeon attended his virtual traffic trial while performing surgery on a patient in California

    Dr. Scott Green from Sacramento, California, was wearing scrubs and appeared to be in an operating room during the Zoom court appearance.

  • Jill Biden Leaves the White House in Green Jewel-Toned Jacket & Her Favorite Boot Trend

    This on-trend boot is one of 2021's most versatile styles.

  • Overnight snowfall could bring 2 to 6 inches to southern Minnesota

    A sneaky band of snow is expected to move across Minnesota overnight Saturday, but it's leaving forecasters uncertain of its exact path. "As of the latest updates this morning, we're pretty confident on the amounts of snowfall," meteorologist Eric Ahasic of the National Weather Service's Chanhassen office said Saturday. "But where those amounts will fall is not as clear." Normally, as snowfall ...

  • Warriors at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Sunday

    The Los Angeles Lakers welcome back the Golden State Warriors, who beat them at Staples back in January.