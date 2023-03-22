Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after bloody attack at an LA Fitness in South Florida

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena in Miami. (John Parra / Getty Images)

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was attacked by several people in South Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday on social media that "deputies responded to an incident" at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Fla. According to police, there was an altercation between the rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and "several individuals."

A graphic video obtained by NBC6 South Florida showed several men cornering and kicking Hernandez in the bathroom. The video also shows the rapper, 26, exiting the restroom with a bloody face.

"Thankfully, his injuries are non-life threatening," added the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez's legal representative Lance Lazzaro told NBC6 South Florida that the rapper was "attacked in a sauna at a gym by three or four thugs" and tried defending himself. He also sustained injuries to his jaw, ribs and back, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Lazzaro did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Wednesday.

🚨 Assault at LA Fitness in Lake Worth 🚨



Last night, our deputies responded to an incident at LA Fitness (8000 block of Lantana Rd) in Lake Worth. An altercation occurred between several individuals, leaving Daniel Hernandez injured. Hernandez was https://t.co/MR02gWSo09… — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 22, 2023

The rapper, known for his rainbow hair and hits including "Mala" and "Fefe," was arrested in 2018 for his association with a violent street gang. He was sentenced to two years in prison after he opted to cooperate with federal prosecutors. He was granted an early release in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

Since his release 6ix9ine has returned to the stage and his lavish lifestyle. He also became the subject of the 2021 Hulu documentary "69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating the incident and encouraged people with knowledge of the incident to share more information via a tip line.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.