Tekashi 6ix9ine, Michael Cohen, and other high-profile convicts are asking for early release because of coronavirus fears

COVID-19 has infected more than 500,000 people worldwide and is currently spreading in prisons and jails across the US, including the notorious Rikers Island.

Some states and counties have started releasing hundreds of inmates to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the federal prison system has not made any mass releases.

Several high-profile inmates have asked to be released, including rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Michael Cohen, and Michael Avennati.

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the United States, multiple high-profile criminals and accused criminals have asked to be let out of prisons early.

COVID-19 has infected more than 500,000 people worldwide and has already hit US prisons. It is currently spreading across New York's infamous Rikers Island, and smaller facilities in Texas, South Dakota, and Michigan have reported cases.

Counties and states have started releasing hundreds of inmates from jails and prisons in New Jersey, Cleveland, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, and more. But the federal prison system has not taken similar measures.

Public health and corrections officials have issued warnings over current prison conditions and the possibility of COVID-19 spreading in such facilities, but no decisions have been made as to whether or not high-risk inmates will be released.

In the meantime, some well-known inmates — including rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Michael Cohen, and Michael Avennati — have asked to be released citing concerns of the virus and, in some cases, long-lasting health problems.

At least one high-profile inmate — a parent who pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal — has already been released, but many others will likely remain behind bars.

Here are some of the most high-profile inmates asking to be released.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has asthma and fears it could put him at a higher risk for COVID-19.

Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. More

New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has requested to serve the rest of his prison sentence in home confinement in court papers filed last week, citing concerns about his asthma.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, and people with asthma are at higher risk from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hernandez, 23, was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He's due to be released by August.

"It seems like just a matter of time before all prisons in the area are hit with the virus, both inmates and guards," Hernandez's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said in a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer on Sunday. "Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of break, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility's medical director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital."

Judge Engelmayer ruled in court filings reviewed by Insider that he did not have the authority to release Hernandez from prison and left it up to the Bureau of Prisons.

The bureau has yet to make a decision.

A judge denied Michael Cohen's request to be released, saying it was 'another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.'

In a Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. More

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, requested earlier this month to either be released early or serve the remainder of his three-year prison sentence in home confinement, citing concerns about the coronavirus.