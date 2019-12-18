Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison after snitching on his gang

New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to prison on Wednesday, 11 months after pleading guilty in a case connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

He was arrested in November 2018 on charges that included racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder. He faced up to life in prison and pleaded guilty in January.

Hernandez agreed to cooperate with authorities. In September, he testified against members of Nine Trey, his gang.

Because Hernandez cooperated, prosecutors asked that he be sentenced to less than the minimum 37 years he faced. Hernandez's lawyer requested time served, citing letters from family and friends asking for leniency.

A judge gave him 24 months in prison, 13 of which were deemed time served.

The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Paul Engelmayer, the judge overseeing the case, castigated Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, but praised his cooperation with prosecutors. Hernandez pleaded guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and testified against fellow gang members.

"Your cooperation was courageous," Engelmayer said. "The danger to you is multiplied by your music career, which I understand you intend to continue. The fact that you are unusually recognizable does not help you."

Both prosecutors and the attorney representing Hernandez had asked Engelmayer to give the rapper a reduced sentence. He faced up to life in prison for his crimes, with a minimum sentence of 37 years.

Engelmayer spoke to Hernandez — his long, rainbow-dyed hair faded to black and blond and pulled back in a ponytail — in front of a nearly full courtroom. Few friends or family members were in attendance, as the defense said Hernandez's mother, brother, and girlfriend feared for their safety. At least one row was filled with a group of middle-aged men who appeared to be undercover cops. In another row, sat Hernandez's biological father, who Hernandez hadn't seen since he was 9 years old.

"I failed these people. They believed in Daniel Hernandez. I was too busy making the negative image in my 69 persona," Hernandez said at his sentencing, wearing a blue jail uniform. "I know God has a bigger plan for me. I want to inspire the youth that it never too late to change."

The 13 months Hernandez has already spent in jail will count toward his sentence, so he must spend an additional 11 months in prison. Engelmayer also imposed 300 hours of community service and a $35,000 fine.

Engelmayer told the court that he hoped one day Hernandez is remembered for "doing the right thing" by cooperating with law enforcement. He said some commentary of the case had "romanticized" Nine Trey and made a joke out of Hernandez's testimony.

"I appreciated the memes, whether at your expense or mine. But I need to say, Nine Trey was violent, not to be glorified. Cooperation of criminal insiders is a necessary tool," he said.

Hernandez gave 'extremely useful' testimony to prosecutors

Hernandez was arrested in November 2018 on charges including racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder. He pleaded guilty in January.

In the months that followed, Hernandez provided officials with information about the inner workings of Nine Trey — an East Coast offshoot of the Bloods — and testified in September against Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, whom prosecutors have described as high-ranking members of the organization.

In his testimony, Hernandez named several famous people he believed to be part of the Nine Trey gang, including Jim Jones, his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, and the rapper Mel Matrix. He detailed his beefs with the rappers Casanova, Trippie Redd, and Chief Keef, as well as started another with Cardi B.

Along with the gang-related charges, Hernandez has faced legal trouble in separate cases on earlier occasions. He has also admitted to abusing an ex-girlfriend, and he once filmed a 13-year-old performing a sex act on his friend and posted it online.

Ahead of Wednesday's sentencing, prosecutors filed a memo asking that Hernandez be given a reduced sentence.

They said Hernandez had been "both incredibly significant and extremely useful," and said that he "provided an insider's view of Nine Trey and a first-hand account of many acts of violence" that they "otherwise did not have."