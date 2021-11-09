Tekonsha cannabis dispensary robbed of $100,000 in merchandise; police seeking leads

TEKONSHA – No suspects have been found in the Monday morning burglary of a marijuana dispensary.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department Lt. Kevin Hirakis said Tuesday that investigators are still looking for suspects and leads surrounding the break-in at Aim High Meds at 15776 M-60 in Tekonsha.

Deputies said thieves cut through the roof of the building and stole an estimated $100,000 in merchandise.

Hirakis said security cameras show two or three people arrived at the building near the intersection of M-60 and Old-27 South about 4:13 a.m. Monday.

They used a battery-operated circular saw, which was found outside the building, to cut a hole two feet in diameter in the roof. They entered an attic and then the storage room, where the merchandise was taken.

Cameras show two people entering the room and using black plastic bags to collect cannabis and other merchandise.

Deputies described the thieves as males who were between five-foot-two and five-foot-five. One was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a distinctive design of a face with black around the eyes and black gym shoes. The second person was wearing a white or light gray hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

The manager of the store discovered the burglary about 8:45 a.m. when reporting for work and called deputies. Doors and windows to the building were secure.

Deputies said security cameras show three vehicles approaching the building and parking at an adjacent business.

Video shows two outside cameras were covered and some exterior lights were pulled down, causing an electrical short circuit.

The thieves may have used and air conditioning unit to climb onto the roof, deputies said.

Sheriff Steve Hinkley and Lt. Doug Bagwell of the Battle Creek Police Department said they are not aware of any prior burglaries at marijuana dispensaries in the county.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Hothman Mansane at the sheriff department at 269-781-0880 or Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Tekonsha cannabis dispensary robbed of $100,000 in merch; still no leads