Tekonsha man arrested for alleged arson in Clarendon Township

Fire crews work to extinguish a house fire Tuesday along N Drive South in Clarendon Township.

A 26-year-old Tekonsha man has been arrested for alleged arson following a Tuesday house fire in Clarendon Township.

Deputies responded along with multiple fire departments to the structure fire Tuesday on N Drive South, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving fire crews reported the structure was fully engulfed and determined it was unoccupied, the sheriff's office said. The fire response was handled by the Fredonia Fire Department, Homer Fire Department, Tekonsha Fire Department, Albion Township Fire and Marshal Ambulance Fire Fighter Authority.

Deputies also received a report of a disabled vehicle and fight in progress on the side of the road on M-60 near 23 Mile Road, which police determined was related to the structure fire.

Deputies subsequently tracked down the 26-year-old man who fled the scene. After several hours of investigation by detectives, the suspect was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for arson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

