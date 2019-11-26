The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Reports Its Third Quarter 2019 Results: TASE Closes Out a Strong Quarter Characterized by Robust Growth in Revenue, Profit and Profitability

- The adjusted net profit for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to NIS 7.2 million, compared to the adjusted profit of NIS 2 million for the corresponding quarter in 2018 - a 266% increase

- The adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 18.2 million, compared to NIS 13.9 million for the corresponding period last year - a 31% increase

- TASE's revenues for the quarter grew by 14% compared to the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to NIS 66 million

- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter jumped to NIS 17 million, compared to NIS 11.6 million for - a 47% increase

- The excess proceeds from the issuance process, which amount to close to NIS 22 million, have contributed significantly to increasing the Company's liquidity and its equity

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, TASE closed its offering on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and it has operated as a public company since August 1, 2019.

To view summary of the reports plus presentation, both in English, visit: https://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2019/Pages/ir_news_20191126.aspx

The Company will also host a conference call today at 8:00 PM (Israel time).

This announcement is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2019, in which full and precise information is presented.

