Teladan Setia Group Berhad's (KLSE:TELADAN) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Teladan Setia Group Berhad's (KLSE:TELADAN) stock is up by a considerable 26% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Teladan Setia Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teladan Setia Group Berhad is:

9.0% = RM45m ÷ RM495m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Teladan Setia Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Teladan Setia Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.8% which we definitely can't overlook. But seeing Teladan Setia Group Berhad's five year net income decline of 11% over the past five years, we might rethink that. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

As a next step, we compared Teladan Setia Group Berhad's performance with the industry and found thatTeladan Setia Group Berhad's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 6.0% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Teladan Setia Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Teladan Setia Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Teladan Setia Group Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For instance, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Teladan Setia Group Berhad started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management may have perceived that shareholders favor dividends even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Teladan Setia Group Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Teladan Setia Group Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

