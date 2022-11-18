Teladan Setia Group Berhad's (KLSE:TELADAN) Shares Climb 30% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Teladan Setia Group Berhad (KLSE:TELADAN) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 30% share price jump in the last month. The annual gain comes to 117% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Teladan Setia Group Berhad as a stock to avoid entirely with its 26.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Teladan Setia Group Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Teladan Setia Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 46%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 100% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Teladan Setia Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Teladan Setia Group Berhad have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Teladan Setia Group Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Teladan Setia Group Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

