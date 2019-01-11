Is Teladoc Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Being Overpaid?

In 2009 Jason Gorevic was appointed CEO of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Teladoc Health

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Jason Gorevic’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Teladoc Health, Inc. is worth US$3.5b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$7.1m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$500k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$5.1m.

It would therefore appear that Teladoc Health, Inc. pays Jason Gorevic more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Teladoc Health has changed from year to year.

NYSE:TDOC CEO Compensation January 11th 19 More

Is Teladoc Health, Inc. Growing?

Teladoc Health, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 22% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 92% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Teladoc Health, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 226% over three years, Teladoc Health, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Teladoc Health, Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Teladoc Health.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



