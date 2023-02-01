Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) adds US$377m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 73%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 73% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

The recent uptick of 8.6% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Teladoc Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Teladoc Health saw its revenue grow by 51% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 20% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Teladoc Health is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Teladoc Health shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Teladoc Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Teladoc Health you should know about.

