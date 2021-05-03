Teladoc Health: The Recent Crash Was to Be Expected

GuruFocus.com
·5 min read

- By Ishan Majumdar

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is a virtual healthcare company that offers a variety of care services, including primary care, mental health, chronic conditions, acute care and more.

The company has caught the eye of many contrarian investors after the recent stock price crash, which was driven largely by the expectation of its pandemic-linked tailwinds disappearing.


With the Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO) acquisition, the company is making significant investments to integrate and enhance its technology platform and is expected to capitalize on its robust data and behavioral science capabilities across the entire organization. Moreover, the whole-person care strategy of Teladoc that addresses the full spectrum of consumer health needs rather than just one particular disease is a major green flag.

The recent price crash was to be expected given that the pandemic attracted flocks of speculators who never planned to invest for the long-term. However, now that the price has fallen to a more reasonable level, could Teladoc offer returns to investors?

Recent financial performance

Teladoc has witnessed excellent top-line growth over the past year, driven by access fee revenues and visit fee revenues, but its losses have not gone down, which is also one of the reasons for the disappointment of shareholders.

The company reported revenue of $453.68 million for the first quarter of 2021, which was a staggering 150.93% improvement as compared to the $180.80 million reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Apart from the Livongo acquisition, revenues were also driven by strong enrollments in chronic care programs. Teladoc managed to beat the analyst consensus estimate of $451.91 million.

The company's revenues translated into a gross margin of 67.83% and an operating margin of -17.27%, which was lower than that in the same quarter of 2020.

Teladoc reported a net loss of $199.65 million and an adjusted loss per share of $1.31, which was below the average Wall Street expectation of a loss per share of 54 cents. The company burned $18.03 million during the quarter in the form of operating cash losses, and this cash loss was again higher than that in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Overall, the company has not been performing too well on the financial front and seems to be only increasing its losses as it grows.

The Livongo upside

In October 2020, Teladoc went ahead and acquired digital diabetes service provider Livongo for a consideration of $18.5 billion with a vision to create an all-inclusive virtual healthcare model. The acquisition allows for Teladoc's cross-selling opportunities given the lack of patient overlap with Livongo, thereby partially offsetting pressures from emerging competitors like Amazon Care (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Cigna's (NYSE:CI) acquisition of MDLive.

It is worth highlighting that the company's access fee revenue for the first quarter increased 183% year over year to $388 million and is primarily due to the acquisition of Livongo and InTouch Health, both generating the majority of their revenue from subscription access fees.

Moreover, the management stated that, of the 48 cents of sequential increase in PMPM (Per Member Per Month), roughly half was driven by the contribution of an extra month of Livongo revenue in the first quarter. Notably, membership in the Livongo chronic care suite of products grew 66% over the prior year with Teladoc adding 62,000 new chronic care members in the quarter. The company has partially integrated Livongo into the Teladoc app, enabling users to register for Livongo's care management programs for diabetes and hypertension within the same ecosystem.

To sum up, the whole chronic care management offerings from Livongo come as a valuable addition to Teladoc's portfolio after its success in mental health services through the BetterHelp acquisition.

Other key developments

The company has been expanding its offerings for existing clients, as well as adding new clients. Most recently, Teladoc signed an agreement to expand its relationship with a regional Blue Cross Blue Shield plan on the East Coast with a view to offering comprehensive whole-person virtual care solutions to its members.

The company also plans to provide access to its members to the extensive suite of products, including virtual care solutions and a full suite of digital chronic care solutions across diabetes, hypertension, diabetes prevention and mental health. In addition, Teladoc's Primary360 offering continues to gain significant traction from health plans, employers and also hospitals and health systems, thereby delivering encouraging results.

Internationally, the company partnered with Generali Hong Kong, a leading insurance carrier, to offer virtual care solutions to its members across Asia. In Australia, Teladoc announced its collaboration with MetLife (NYSE:MET) to offer access to a customized platform across its comprehensive virtual care service to MetLife's members in the region.

Overall, there appear to be a number of good opportunities that could drive revenue growth in the long term.

Valuation

Teladoc Health: The Recent Crash Was to Be Expected
Teladoc Health: The Recent Crash Was to Be Expected

As we can see from the chart above, the stock price of Teladoc took a massive beating from its February 2021 highs after yet another wider-than-expected loss and weak guidance for paid U.S. memberships. Investors are worried about the continued losses and the inability of the management to show any kind of positive bottom-line as of yet.

Despite the crash, the company is still trading at a very high enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple of close to 25, which is above the healthcare services industry average. Thus, I believe Teladoc is a risky investment at current levels given its losses.

On the other hand, the company has a huge growth opportunity in telehealth after the acquisitions of Livongo and InTouch Health. In my opinion, investors should keep the company on their watch list until we see some positive news or some kind of strength in its financial performance.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla, Teladoc Tumble

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Fiverr (FVRR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Fiverr's (FVRR) first-quarter 2021 results are likely to reflect strength across its platform and marketing efficiency.

  • Fastly (FSLY) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Fastly's (FSLY) first-quarter 2021 results are expected to benefit from higher bandwidth usage and an expanding clientele.

  • Majority Backs Breakup Of Big Tech To Avoid Monopolies: IBD/TIPP Poll

    As Congress continues to examine the business practices of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook, a new IBD/TIPP Poll says a majority of Americans support breaking up the four tech giants.

  • Covanta (CVA) Surges 8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Covanta (CVA) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Ticks Down — Here's What That Means For Covid Stocks

    Vaccine hesitancy ticked down heading into May, according to this month's IBD/TIPP Poll. This could be good news for vaccine stocks Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Liz Cheney persists in pushing back on Trump's election falsehoods despite perilous position in GOP

    Cheney's criticism of the former president came as Trump and others continue to push false claims of widespread 2020 election fraud.

  • What’s the price for decades of wrongful imprisonment? Ronnie Long sues NC city, cops

    BREAKING: The North Carolina man served 44 years of an 80-year sentence on a rape charge. He says what the state paid him isn’t enough.

  • Travis Scott celebrated his birthday in style in Miami. Kylie Jenner tagged along

    Travis Scott arrived in Miami, 305 style.

  • Mexico worries about scorn if another drug lord is released

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador worried Monday that yet another shadowy release of a drug lord is about to make Mexico a target of international ridicule. Almost eight years ago, drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release. On Saturday, another top capo of the Sinaloa cartel was about to walk in similar circumstances.

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

  • Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

    House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE." The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021 As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze 'Oreo creme' out of a cluster of growths on a woman's cheek

    Dr. Pimple Popper used a blade to create tiny perforations in each minuscule growth. Then she pressed down with a looped tool and pus spurted out.

  • Right-wing media keeps trying to force easily-debunked Biden scandals instead of focusing on actual policy

    The same week Republicans were on a policy retreat, easily debunked culture war stories dominated conservative media instead of Biden's agenda.

  • Jennifer Lopez wore 4 daring outfits in one night for a concert in support of COVID-19 vaccines

    The Global Citizen VAX Live concert, for which Jennifer Lopez performed, will be broadcast on TV and YouTube on May 8.

  • Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing four

    Four people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.

  • Hillary Clinton warns of 'huge consequences' in Afghan US troop withdrawal

    The end of the US deployment could play into the Taliban's hands, warns the former secretary of state.

  • Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute

    The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for making blunt remarks at times, follow Manila's protests for what it calls the "illegal" presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion of ship-borne trade passes each year.

  • Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

    The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guard's harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It was the latest of dozens of recent protests by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief about Chinese actions in the disputed waters. The high-profile feud has escalated despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s friendly stance toward China.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’