Has Teladoc Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

TipRanks
·3 min read

Thursday was... not a very fun day to be a shareholder in Teladoc Health (TDOC).

Shares of Teladoc plunged 40% yesterday after the telemedicine pioneer reported a mind-boggling $41.58 per share in losses for its fiscal first quarter 2022. Was that loss as bad as it sounds? Here's a hint: Before earnings were announced, all of Teladoc stock cost only $56 per share -- so in one quarter, Teladoc basically lost about 74% of the value of the company.

Needless to say, Teladoc "missed earnings" with this result. Analysts had forecast only a $1.31 per share loss. Teladoc missed on sales as well, if not by quite so much, reporting $565.4 million in revenue where Wall Street had expected $568.8 million. However, management warned that it's going to miss by much, much more before this year is through. For all of fiscal 2022, Teladoc says it expects to generate sales of about $2.45 billion -- at least $100 million less than Wall Street's forecast, and about $150 million less than Teladoc itself had previously predicted.

And yet, Berenberg analyst Dev Weerasuriya thinks all is not yet lost for Teladoc.

In a report responding to the earnings news, Weerasuriya argues that investors' knee jerk selloff of Teladoc stock -- while understandable -- was "likely overdone." The bulk of Teladoc's Q1 loss, after all, was due to a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge for its ill-considered Livongo acquisition, that will not be repeated going forward. Meanwhile, Weerasuriya notes that Teladoc still grew sales 25% in the quarter, and is likely to grow its revenues at least 15% annually from here on out -- if not 20%, or even 30% -- and should be able to earn as much as 15% operating profit margins on these revenues.

This is not to say that Weerasuriya is entirely happy with Teladoc stock right now. To the contrary, he admits that the market for telehealth is looking much more competitive now than it once was, and indeed, "competition is disrupting Teladoc's business."

Competition is also making the business more costly: "An increasingly crowded marketplace for ad dollars is driving up customer acquisition costs," warns the analyst. Finally, it's apparently taking longer to sell chronic care services -- which is a big problem because, as Weerasuriya notes, chronic care is "the long-term growth driver" for Teladoc (emphasis added).

All that being said, Weerasuriya still argues that Teladoc is worth at least $55 based on its projected growth rate and profit margins, and could be worth even more than that. Indeed, while Weerasuriya pleads for time to conduct a "deeper look" into the problems afflicting the company, for the time being he's sticking with a $141 per share price target on the shares.

If that's the right price tag, it would mean that Teladoc stock could more than quadruple from here. So unless and until he's convinced he's wrong about that, Weerasuriya is maintaining his "buy" rating on the stock. (To watch Weerasuriya's track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street make of TDOC's prospects? 9 other analysts join Weerasuriya in the bull camp, and with an additional 18 Holds, the analyst consensus deems the stock a Moderate Buy. Going by the $63.06 average price target, shares are anticipated to be changing hands for ~80% premium a year from now. (See TDOC stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Teladoc (TDOC) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Long/Short Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”)’s institutional shares returned -25.78% for the first quarter of 2022, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) declined by […]

  • Exxon earnings hurt by Russia exit, triples buybacks on high oil prices

    Exxon Mobil Corp doubled its first-quarter per-share profit, it said on Friday, but the results fell short of Wall Street estimates, even excluding a $3.4 billion writedown from its withdrawal from Russia. Exxon said it will repurchase up to $30 billion in shares by the end of next year, compared with its earlier estimates for $10 billion in repurchases. Exxon reported net income of $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, last year.

  • Why Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF Is Plummeting This Week and Could Fall Further

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is suffering another week of turbulent trading. Bearish pressures continued to prompt big sell-offs for growth stocks in this week's trading, and one of Ark Innovation ETF's largest fund components saw a particularly disastrous week of trading. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock got absolutely crushed following its first-quarter earnings release, but it wasn't the only fund component to see big sell-offs this week.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • 3 Reasons Why Vistra Corp. (VST) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Vistra Corp. (VST) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • Short sellers rack up big profits betting against Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs — but her ‘core’ following is sticking through a bruising 2022

    It’s been a down day so far for Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF as one of its holdings, Teladoc Health Inc., plunged after the telemedicine company slashed its full-year outlook. In this week’s Wrap, you’ll see how much short sellers are profiting from the ARK Innovation ETF and other ARK Investment Management exchange-traded funds, even as Wood’s flagship ETF keeps attracting investors. Meanwhile, ARK has no “visibility” into whether Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Capital Management who was arrested this week for alleged securities fraud, still holds a position in the firm’s ETFs, according to a spokesperson for ARK.

  • Mattel Posted a Blowout Quarter. Analysts Say the Stock Is a Buy.

    The toy maker posted a profit, with adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents, beating the FactSet consensus call for a loss of 4 cents.

  • Department of Wildlife and Fisheries: Now that spring is here, keep an eye open for snakes

    Snakes are an important and valuable part of every ecosystem and should be left alone

  • Newell Brands beats on profit and sales

    Newell Brands Inc. reported first-quarter net income of $234 million, or 55 cents per share, up from $89 million, or 21 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 36 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 27 cents. Sales of $2.388 billion were up from $2.288 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.278 billion. Sales were impacted by category and retail store exits as well as currency exchange. Newell's lineup includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Yankee Candle and Coleman product

  • Mattel had a ‘blowout’ quarter but the stock doesn’t reflect it, analysts say

    Mattel posted a surprise first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, but the stock barely moved, which analysts say reflects concern from investors.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises 2022 Guidance

    T-Mobile's (TMUS) first-quarter 2022 results benefit from growth in service revenues.

  • Global X Joins Metaverse ETF Wave

    Three issuers have launched funds targeting this theme in the past week.

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms is a ‘classic dislocated high quality stock,’ analyst says after latest earnings report

    The first-quarter results from Meta Platforms weren't really anything to write home about, and neither was the guidance -- but the stock might be too cheap.

  • Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock surged higher after reporting earnings for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday. Hence, even with its challenges, investors should not write off Microsoft without taking a closer look at the company. Microsoft originally built the company on its dominance in PC operating systems.

  • U.S. Steel stock up 3% after Q1 earnings beat views

    Shares of U.S. Steel Corp. rose nearly 3% in the extended session Thursday after the steel maker reported adjusted earnings above expectations and revenue that met estimates, saying that customers are noticing the importance of having a domestic steel source. U.S. Steel said it earned $882 million, or $3.02 a share, in the quarter, compared with $91 million, or $1.08 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $3.05 a share. Revenue rose to $5.2 billion from

  • Ostin Tech Stock Plunged 88% in a Cautionary Tale for IPO Investors

    Before Thursday's plunge, Ostin Technology Group, a Chinese supplier of display modules, posted the best first-day pop for an initial public offering this year on Wednesday.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $200,000 by 2040

    Used effectively, the stock market can be a money-making machine. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) has established itself as the most popular internet portal for U.S. healthcare workers. Doximity is where doctors go to find jobs, where pharmaceutical companies market their drugs, and where patients meet with their physicians online.

  • Bristol Myers 1st-quarter sales up on Eliquis, Opdivo

    Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb posted slightly better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday on growth of sales of its blood thinner Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo, but said it no longer expects sales growth in 2022 due to stiff generic competition overseas for blood cancer drug Revlimid. The first-quarter dropoff in sales of Revlimid, which lost some patent protection this year, was not as sharp as expected. Still, Bristol Myers cut its full-year sales forecast for Revlimid by $500 million, to $9 billion to $9.5 billion.