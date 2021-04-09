Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $181.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 3.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.59, down 47.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $452.07 million, up 150.04% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -82.3% and +80.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.78% lower. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research