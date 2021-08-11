Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G
Shirley Zhao
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.

Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” and online games by market darlings such as Roblox Corp. Early-stage examples include virtual and augmented reality headsets or glasses that provide immersive experiences. Advanced versions -- still years away pending super-fast wireless data speeds -- combine multiple technologies like holograms to bring the internet to life: 3D avatars of people working, interacting and relaxing in digital replicas of offices, factories and leisure venues.

Recognizing the business potential, telcos ranging from China Mobile Ltd. to Verizon Communications Inc. and SK Telecom Co. are jumping into the fray -- alongside online-game developers -- to build a “killer app” that could resemble a blend of today’s social media and e-commerce, but on steroids. Operators could earn a third more in revenue, potentially reaching $712 billion by 2030, if they introduce such innovative 5G applications on top of just laying pipes, according to a research by Ericsson AB’s research arm Consumer & IndustryLab.

“If you do nothing, you will stay on a flat curve revenue wise,” said Stockholm-based Pernilla Jonsson, head of Consumer & IndustryLab. “We see the potential. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out. Who will actually be the winners of the metaverse is still a very open question.”

Jonsson expects the development of the metaverse to be gradual, starting with those headsets and glasses piggybacking on smartphone connections. Cutting-edge metaverse applications are still at the conceptual stage. If they do become reality, virtual meetings and shopping online would feel like real-life activities, with digital copies of almost everything that also reflect real world changes in real time through advanced 3D image capturing.

The World’s Next ‘Arms Race’ Will Be All About 6G Dominance

China Mobile, the world’s No. 1 carrier by subscribers, Verizon, the largest U.S. operator and South Korea’s leader SK Telecom are among those building platforms based on virtual or mixed reality, a term that means blending the digital world with real-life environments.

While most current metaverse platforms are online video games, “what 5G is going to do is really turn that metaverse experience into something that reaches out into your daily life,” Sarah Gilarsky, a business development lead for Verizon’s next-generation entertainment partnerships, said at a February panel discussion by the company’s research arm.

SK Telecom wants to create a virtual economy based on its platform, said Cho Ik-hwan, SK Telecom’s vice president and head of mixed reality development, where people not only seek leisure and entertainment, but also trade and develop businesses.

“The metaverse is our future business model. It will be our core business platform,” Cho said. “We want to create a new kind of economic system. A very giant, very virtual economic system.”

Last year, 113 mobile operators across the world launched their 5G networks in 48 countries, according to industry research platform GSMA Intelligence, which predicts that global carriers will spend $720 billion on the networks between 2021 and 2025, or $144 billion a year on average. Slow adoption of 5G by users and lack of a wide range of applications mean a long slog to recover the hefty costs.

In China and South Korea, two of the earliest countries to commercialize 5G, average revenue growth at the six dominant operators has slowed to 15% in the seven years through 2020, versus almost 50% in the previous four years. For instance, China Mobile spent more than 102 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) on 5G last year, but revenue from 5G businesses was just 87 billion yuan in the period, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“It would be so difficult for the telcos to recoup their huge investment just by selling 5G data packages to subscribers,” said Wilson Chow, global technology, media and telecommunications industry leader at PwC China. More carriers will participate in the metaverse space going forward, he said.

While it’s tough to estimate how much metaverse-related applications will generate in the long term -- much of the potential remains conceptual -- early metaverse uses such as enhanced and immersive media will account for 40% of the 5G-enabled application market by 2030, according to Ericsson’s research arm.

For now, developers of games linked to the metaverse concept are performing well. Roblox shares have surged almost 90% since they started trading in New York in early March. Unity Software Inc., a game engine maker investing heavily in virtual reality, has seen its stock price more than double since its September listing. Technology giants including Facebook and Microsoft Corp. are also building their own versions of metaverses.

Committed to heavy investment in 5G over the next few years, telcos would need funding partners to build these platforms and can’t pull it off by themselves, said Fuad Siddiqui, a senior partner and vice president of Nokia Oyj’s research arm Bell Labs.

Industry alliances are already being formed. South Korea launched a group in May to develop metaverse-related technologies and ecosystems, composed of 17 companies including SK Telecom and Hyundai Motor Co., as well as eight industry groups including the Korea Mobile Internet Business Association. The Global XR Content Telco Alliance, which has similar focuses, was founded in September last year, with members including South Korean carrier LG Uplus Corp., China Telecom Corp., Japan’s KDDI Corp. and U.S.-based Qualcomm Inc.

Still, there’s no guarantee investing in metaverse concepts will lead to much. Video game Second Life, where players had a virtual life in the game through their avatars, became a massive hit more than a decade ago before its popularity declined as users moved on to mobile-based social media. Google Glass, much touted around 2013, failed to catch on amid concerns over pricing, privacy and safety.

Though Covid-induced lockdowns gave these online games a boost and offered a peek into the early stages of the metaverse, the demand for such applications will outlast the pandemic, said Vincent Lam, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based VL Asset Management.

“This is the trend for the future,” said Lam. “Covid has changed everybody’s mindset. Not only young people, even older generations feel they need to adapt to a digital lifestyle.”

(Updates with plans by technology giants in 14th paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Sees Strength Following Strong Earnings

    Consumer electronics giant Apple had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 66 to 71 Tuesday — a welcome improvement, but still short of the 80 or higher score you prefer to see. Apple stock is now considered extended and out of buy range after clearing a 137.17 buy point in a third-stage cup without handle.

  • Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    JAMF earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Unity Software raises outlook above Wall Street estimates following strong quarter

    Unity Software Inc. shares slid in the extended session Tuesday, following an initial uptick, after the gaming-engine company reported quarterly results and a raised outlook topping Wall Street estimates and announced plans to acquire a remote-streaming company.

  • The August 2020 Midwest derecho caused $11 billion in damages — crops flattened

    On this day in weather history, a major derecho hit the Midwest.

  • Biggest China Oil Refiner Said to Cut Runs as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest oil refiner is scaling back operations as Beijing’s aggressive response to the delta virus variant saps demand for road and aviation fuel, according to an analyst.State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% this month as compared with July levels, Jean Zou, an analyst at Shanghai-based commodities researcher ICIS-China, said in an interview. The analytics firm tracks refinery operations,

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • How the Video Game Industry Is Changing

    Video games have been around for decades, providing entertainment for children and adults alike. The days of pixelated screens and limited sounds are a distant memory as video games have become more lifelike than ever. As technology continues to improve, so do video games.

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • Exclusive - IKEA's malls arm branches out into housing with new center in China

    IKEA's shopping malls business, one of the world's biggest, has kicked off the sales process for some 500 flats at its first-ever mixed-use retail and residential development, in Changsha in southern China. Cindy Andersen, managing director at Ingka Centres since February, said in an interview she expected flat buyers to start moving in in March 2022, after the adjacent mall opened last month following delays due to the pandemic. Ingka Centres has 45 malls, or "meeting places" as it calls them following a strategy tweak a few years ago, anchored by IKEA furniture stores across Europe, Russia and China - in China under the brand Livat.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Tesla China Rival Nio Forging Base With Earnings Due, European Expansion Underway

    Nio earnings are on tap Wednesday night, with the Tesla China rival joining the expansion into Europe. Nio stock is working on a new base.

  • It’s Time to Put Health Over Profit. End the Pandemic.

    While most of the world grapples with the continued effects of the pandemic, from poorer countries whose populations may wait years to be vaccinated to wealthier ones concerned over booster shots in the face of the Delta variant’s rise, there’s one group that’s thriving amid the chaos: the pharmaceutical industry. Pfizer (ticker: PFE) reported that it expects its revenue for its Covid-19 vaccine to reach $33.5 billion in 2021. Put in perspective, that handily beats the annual revenue of $19 billion for the world’s best-selling drug ever, Humira, which treats an array of everyday chronic conditions.

  • This Lightning-Fast New Electric Hypercar Brings 1,000 Horses—and 350 Miles of Range

    The battery-powered beast has a top speed of 220 mph.

  • From the Fifth Third Bank 2020 ESG Report: Corporate Governance

    One of our most valuable assets at Fifth Third is our reputation for integrity. We are judged by our conduct, and we must act in a manner that merits public trust and confidence.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • FTSE 100 rises as $1tn US infrastructure bill spurs global markets

    The size of the stimulus means its impact will be felt well beyond the boarders of the US. European markets tracked gains in the US and Asia overnight.

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: DocuSign, Cloudflare Among 5 Top Software Stocks Leading The Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • Val Kilmer’s Old ’68 Pontiac GTO Convertible Is Heading to Auction This Weekend

    Mecum Auctions will auction off the gorgeous muscle car on Friday at Monterey Car Week.