Is Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that's why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) a buy right now? Money managers are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that TEO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). TEO was in 5 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with TEO holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts look at the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors handle most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their matchless stock picks, Insider Monkey has determined several investment strategies that have historically outpaced the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Keeping this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO).

How have hedgies been trading Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TEO a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).