Telecom Digital Holdings Limited (HKG:6033)'s Earnings Grew 2.8%, Is It Enough?

Examining how Telecom Digital Holdings Limited (HKG:6033) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Telecom Digital Holdings is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its electronic industry peers.

Commentary On 6033's Past Performance

6033's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of HK$132m has increased by 2.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which 6033 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

SEHK:6033 Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Telecom Digital Holdings has invested its equity funds well leading to a 37% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 21% exceeds the HK Electronic industry of 5.2%, indicating Telecom Digital Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Telecom Digital Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 29% to 41%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 109% to 59% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Telecom Digital Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Telecom Digital Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

