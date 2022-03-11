Telecom Italia to give KKR bid verdict in Sunday board showdown

FILE PHOTO: TIM General Manager Pietro Labriola poses for a portrait in Rome
Elvira Pollina
·2 min read

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's board meets on Sunday to give its long-delayed response to a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR amid mounting pressure to enter talks after an in-house turnaround plan failed to convince investors.

KKR made the non-binding offer last November to take the former phone monopoly private at a price of 0.505 euro per share. Telecom Italia (TIM) shares are now trading at 0.30 euro, after touching a record low of 0.22 euro on Monday.

The choice facing TIM appears simple enough - agree to talks with the U.S. private equity fund or reject its approach.

However, a compromise is also possible whereby TIM, whose leading shareholder Vivendi sees the approach as undervalued, seeks to enter talks on deepening existing cooperation with KKR while remaining independent.

KKR has been left on hold for more than three months as debt-laden TIM, in which state lender CDP is also a major investor, has been caught in its latest boardroom crisis.

New chief Pietro Labriola, a veteran TIM executive, last week revealed his own standalone plan aimed at unlocking value by separating TIM's wholesale operations from its service arm to pursue with M&A deals.

Backed by Vivendi, Labriola said KKR's intentions for TIM were broadly similar but he was convinced doing it internally could generate more value for investors.

COMPROMISE POSSIBLE?

Labriola's strategy received unanimous support from the board of directors but some independent members representing institutional investors are wary of dismissing KKR out of hand.

Some minority investors are also pressing the company to engage with KKR. The fund is seeking the backing of the company and the government, as well as a four-week due diligence process before it formalises a bid.

KKR is already involved with TIM, having paid 1.8 billion euros last year for a 37.5% stake in its secondary network.

Goldman Sachs and LionTree, advisers for the TIM board of directors, are due to complete a review of KKR's proposal weighed against TIM's in-house overhaul by the weekend.

Labriola's plan would facilitate a long-mooted merger of TIM's fixed assets network with those of fibre optic rival Open Fiber, a move advocated by CDP which owns a 10% stake in TIM and controls Open Fiber.

Under such a scenario, TIM's investors could see an upside of 1 euro a share versus the current set up, two sources familiar with the matter said.

(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. solar installations to contract this year on inflation - industry forecast

    The subdued outlook comes as the industry is lobbying aggressively for Congress to extend subsidies that have been critical to its growth. If solar tax credits are not renewed, the report by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie and industry trade group Solar Energy Industries Association warned, the nation will not meet President Joe Biden's goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector by 2035. In total, the industry installed 23.6 gigawatts of projects, of which nearly three quarters were large installations for utilities and other big customers.

  • Telecom Italia Advisers Put $31 Billion Value Post-Grid Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Advisers for Telecom Italia SpA see the troubled phone carrier reaching a total valuation of as much as 27.8 billion euros ($30.6 billion), if its asset separation plan achieves its goal of creating a single fixed-line network in Italy, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield

  • Iran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Window Closes on Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, reigniting a crisis that’s set to roil already surging oil markets and could plunge the energy-exporting Persian Gulf into a new cycle of violence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Tech Selloff Deepens a

  • Ukrainian no-fly zone would end war quicker, says Polish ambassador

    Imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would help bring the conflict there to a faster conclusion and save lives, the Polish ambassador to Kyiv said on Thursday, as Russia continued a relentless bombardment of several cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading for NATO to impose a no-fly zone, but the alliance is wary of any step that might draw it into direct conflict with Russia. "Every day of delay costs hundreds of human lives," Bartosz Cichocki told private broadcaster TVN24 from Kyiv.

  • Alibaba and other Chinese stocks plummet after the SEC identifies 5 companies for potential delisting

    Shares of Yum China, which owns the franchise rights to KFC and Taco Bell in China, fell as much as 15% following the SEC notice.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • United Airlines (UAL) Suspends Two India Routes on War Tensions

    United Airlines (UAL) suspends San Francisco-Delhi and Newark-Mumbai flights amid the U.S. administration's ban on Russian flights in their airspace.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Here Are 2 Safe Investments to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the threat of rising interest rates are all likely on investors' minds right now. For investors worried about the stock market turmoil, investing in a couple of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help keep your risk down while still profiting from long-term gains in popular stocks. Two funds that investors may want to focus on today are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT: IHE) and VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEMKT: MOAT).

  • Amazon to split stock for the first time since the dot-com boom, after gains of more than 4,500%

    Amazon.com Inc. is going to split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years, a period in which its shares have gained more than 4,500%, and expects to repurchase $10 billion in shares.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Two Russians resign from supervisory board of Dutch yacht maker Heesen

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Two Russian members of the supervisory board of Dutch luxury yacht maker Heesen Yachts stepped down on Wednesday, the company said, citing "developments of the current international situation in Ukraine." Heesen, one of four major luxury yacht makers in the Netherlands, is owned by Morcell Ltd. of Cyprus, the investment vehicle of billionaire Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov, though its managers are Dutch. Neither Alekperov nor the resigning board members are on international sanctions lists, though trading in Lukoil shares has been suspended.

  • The 'buy the dip' approach to stocks won't work during the Russia-Ukraine crisis and markets will remain totally unpredictable while the war continues, Mohamed El-Erian says

    Investors should "focus more on selecting individual stocks while positioning for a future of greater dispersion in global economic performance."

  • Rivian Stock Is Plunging. The EV Maker Came Up Short Everywhere.

    Rivian's results and guidance missed estimates, and the EV maker expects to deliver only 25,000 vehicles this year compared with the Wall Street view for about 40,000.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock surged this morning and rallied as high as 9.6% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The hot electric vehicle (EV) stock cooled off a bit as the day progressed but was still trading 6.5% higher as of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Just yesterday, Rivian was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The metaverse presents a unique opportunity to advance the pace of technological expansion while also boosting investor returns. Emergence Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 43% through 2027 for the metaverse, which would make it an $829 billion industry by 2028. The Google parent has become one of the largest companies in tech through mastering growth in online advertising.

  • Rivian stock falls nearly 13% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • Apple (AAPL) Launches Most Affordable iPhone to Attract Customers

    Apple (AAPL) announces the launch of its most affordable iPhone SE with an A15 Bionic chip. The move is expected to attract cost wary customers.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999 and will give investors 19 additional shares for every share they hold. Trading based on the new share price will begin on June 6. Amazon's share split is similar to the one announced by Google parent Alphabet Inc last month.