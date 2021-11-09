Telecom Italia: looking for the right connections

·3 min read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) board members will face off this Thursday over plans to reorganise Italy's biggest telecoms group and extract value from its main network assets as top investor Vivendi challenges TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

Under pressure to raise cash after two profit warnings in three months, Gubitosi last month presented the board proposals to carve out assets and attract new investors for parts of TIM's portfolio, including its key landline grid that supplies broadband and fixed-line services to millions of Italian homes and businesses.

But the plan from the 60-year old CEO, who secured a second-term in March, got a cool reception from Vivendi -- leading shareholder in the former phone monopoly ahead of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Last week it emerged private equity firm KKR is eyeing further investment in TIM's fixed-line network on the prospect of some kind of tie-up with smaller wholesale-only fibre-optic rival Open Fiber.

Options for TIM's network assets will be discussed at a special board meeting on Nov. 11 as requested by Vivendi representatives Arnaud De Puyfontaine and Frank Cadoret and three other independent board members.

WHAT AILS TIM?

TIM has seen revenue shrink by a fifth over the past five years due to aggressive competition from rivals such as Iliad, Vodafone, Wind Tre and Fastweb on its home market where it needs to boost investments to meet increasing demand for digital services.

TIM's 22 billion euro ($25 billion) debt, supported by its network asset, is rated 'junk' by the three main credit rating agencies.

WHO CALLS THE SHOTS AT TIM? Vivendi holds 24% of TIM but does not control its board which has a majority of independent directors. CDP has built a stake of almost 10% in TIM but holds just one seat out of 15.

WHAT DOES CDP WANT? Treasury-owned CDP, which is close to becoming Open Fiber's controlling shareholder with a 60% stake, sees superfast fibre networks as strategic for the country. It invested in TIM to oversee the group's network and offset Vivendi's influence.

Last year it backed a plan sponsored by the previous government to create a single entity combining all TIM's network access with Open Fiber.

That plan, which envisaged TIM keeping a majority stake in the new company while giving CDP vetting powers on strategic issues, has stalled with key figures in Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition opposing it and question marks hanging over whether it would ever get past regulators in Brussels. WHAT DOES VIVENDI WANT? Vivendi, facing a potential 1.8 billion euro capital loss on its TIM stake at current market prices, wants to have more of a say in mapping the group's future and has called into question Gubitosi's role after backing his reappointment in March. The CEO has been trying to persuade Vivendi that giving CDP control in a network tie-up with Open Fiber is the only way to overcome regulatory and political resistance to such a plan.

Vivendi has always opposed TIM handing over control of its most-prized asset and wants a direct line with the government over strategic options for the group.WHAT DOES KKR WANT?

KKR last year spent 1.8 billion euros for a stake in TIM's 'last-mile' FiberCop grid linking street cabinets to homes. It not only wants to protect that investment but is keen to boost exposure to TIM's fixed-line assets as Italy prepares to spend billions of euros of European Union recovery funds to boost digital connectivity.

The prospect of an Open Fiber deal regaining traction has set alarm bells ringing and it is eyeing a further investment in TIM's network assets to strengthen its hand, sources have said.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Giuseppe Fonte, Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Acadia Parish man facing up to 99 years in prison for molestation of juvenile

    An Acadia Parish man was convicted of molesting a child under the age of 13 and is now facing 25-99 years in prison.

  • Woman cashed dead sister’s VA checks for over a decade, pleads to stealing more than $100k in benefits

    Robin Calef, 63 of Brockton, Mass. spent more than $100,000 intended for her deceased sister.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Set for Monster Growth in 2022

    Every investor wants to see growth. No matter what your own idiosyncratic style, growth is the secret sauce that will turn every stock recipe into something special. Finding the stocks poised to grow is the trick, however, and it’s not easy. There’s an old saw among investors, that past performance cannot guarantee future returns. That’s just a basic truth. But it’s natural to look back at what has happened to give some hints toward what will be. Wall Street’s analysts are pros at this. They hav

  • The Case Against Owning All Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

    Income investors are often all about dividends, but that may not be a smart strategy for retirees. Here’s why, and what investment model they should consider instead.

  • These are the next three mega-cap tech stocks you’ll be hearing more about

    As technology stocks have led the market for the better part of a dozen years, there are now 15 companies in the sector that have risen to mega-cap status — those valued at $200 billion or more. Five are valued at more than $1 trillion, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) which I consider a tech company.

  • 4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

    Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.

  • QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment

    By Sam Boughedda

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Semiconductor Sales Soar in Q3 on Increased Demand: 5 Winners

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • What If Bill Gates Hadn’t Sold His Microsoft Shares?

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined by hanging onto Microsoft Corp. rather than selling. Gates had the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares in September 1998, when the software maker first became the world’s most-valuable company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft took back the top ranking from Apple Inc. on Oct. 29. Gates’s 1998 holding would have been valued Friday at about $693 billion, topping Musk’s net worth of $340.4 bi

  • 2 Semi Equipment Stocks to Ride the Boom

    The Zacks Semiconductor Equipment-Wafer Fabrication industry benefits from strength in traditional markets and the continued broadening of semiconductor application across industries, leading to significant ongoing capacity adds. AMAT and LRCX offer exposure to the segment.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add To If the Stock Market Crashes

    A silver lining to a market crash is the chance to add to your most promising holdings while they are discount-priced.

  • A Gen Z crypto millionaire says ether could overtake bitcoin as the No 1 crypto before mid-2022 - and could 'power the rails' of global finance

    Rahul Rai, a 24-year-old crypto hedge fund founder, believes ether could overtake bitcoin in the next six or so months.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    During COVID, large swaths of the globe were forced to adopt digital solutions to replace in-person transactions, accelerating trends in cloud computing, 5G communications, automated factories and cars, and the use of data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Riding several of these exciting tech waves, the following competitively advantaged Nasdaq Composite stocks would make excellent cornerstones of tech portfolios through the 2020s and beyond. Although cloud computing was already picking up steam before the pandemic, companies slow on the uptake realized digital transformation is a must, and they're converting to the cloud with increased urgency today.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Buffett Signals Caution With Berkshire on Stock-Selling Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is signaling wariness with the soaring stock market as the billionaire investor extends a selling streak.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudBuffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was a net seller of equities for the fourt

  • ‘Risks of a market bubble are growing,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    The Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy and the spike in the pace of inflation have left investors with negative real interest rates, which are fuel for asset bubbles, warned the chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit.