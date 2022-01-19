Telecom Italia shares slide further as doubts over KKR's bid intensify

FILE PHOTO: The TIM logo is seen at its headquarters
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) shares fell for a straight second day on Wednesday following an internal meeting over plans to revamp the former phone monopoly while a takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR remains unanswered.

General Manager Pietro Labriola on Tuesday outlined to the company's directors a plan exploring alternative options to KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) offer, two people familiar with the matter said, adding the board's response had been positive.

Analysts and traders said reports about a positive reception of Labriola's plan weakened the speculative appeal of TIM shares given the uncertainty on whether KKR will act on its takeover proposal.

"The daily bulletin of events, rumours and scenario permutation, and the combination of uncertainty on management and board orientation along with political interference makes investors understandably nervous," Banca Akros analysts said.

TIM shares were 3.7% lower by 1148 GMT. The stock has lost around 10% since the beginning of the week.

Labriola's standalone plan for TIM hinges around a separation of the group's infrastructure assets from its services operations, people familiar with the matter have said.

"Should TIM's board approve Labriola's split proposal, at the same time it could reject KKR's non-binding offer", Intesa Sanpaolo said in a research note.

Labriola, who is expected to be named chief executive on Friday and then put his plan to the board on March 2, is backed by TIM's single largest investor Vivendi.

Vivendi has criticised KKR's offer saying it does not sufficiently value TIM.

($1 = 0.8817 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Andrea Mandala; writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za and Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Opera releases beta Web3 browser with crypto wallet

    Web browser company Opera has released its new crypto browser project that offers its users direct access to Web3 services with beta versions immediately available for Windows, Mac and Android.

  • Philly funds grants to help families claim child tax credits

    Philadelphia plans to spend $192,000 in a bid to help some of the city's lowest-income families claim federal child tax credits. What's happening: The city and the Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation announced grants of up to $20,000 to 17 community organizations to assist families in claiming the tax credit for free, officials said during a virtual news conference Tuesday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback:

  • British digital banking app Revolut launches U.S. stock trading

    Britain-based digital banking app Revolut launched commission-free stock trading in the United States on Wednesday, a move that will see it compete with online brokerages such as Robinhood Markets Inc and Charles Schwab Corp. The launch by Revolut comes amid a broader surge in retail trading, which escalated last year when investors latched onto so-called "meme stocks" that included retailer GameStop and cinema group AMC Entertainment. The new offering is part of Revolut's quest to become a so-called "superapp," where consumers can manage every aspect of their finances, the company said.

  • Analysis-High U.S. meat prices: packer profiteering or capacity crunch?

    The Biden administration is targeting a small group of meat packers for high beef, pork and poultry prices that it says are squeezing consumers and fueling inflation, arguing that they are abusing their market power. The U.S. meatpacking industry is dominated by a few global companies which say prices reflect a surge in demand, pandemic-constrained supplies, and rising costs for labor and transportation. "I think there's probably some truth on both sides," said David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University, about the White House's battle with meat processors.

  • Locomation promotes Steve Kenner to assume chief product and safety officer position

    Kenner, who has more than three decades of experience in the automotive engineering industry, previously served as the Pittsburgh-based company's vice president of safety.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • SoFi stock soars after company gains approval for bank charter — ‘a major step forward’

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company said that it won regulatory approval to become a bank-holding company.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • This Potential Metaverse Winner Is Down 13% in 2022, and It Is a Screaming Buy

    Goldman Sachs estimates that the Fed could hike interest rates four times in 2022. This expectation has weighed on tech stocks in the new year -- higher interest rates will make bonds more attractive, while rising inflation may dent high-growth tech companies' prospects due to higher borrowing costs. Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), for instance, had shot up 200% in 2021, but the stock has been down big time in 2022 so far.

  • Soros, Winklevoss Invest in NFT Creator Now Valued at $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management and the Winklevoss twins’ venture capital firm are among investors in a funding round that’s more than doubled the valuation of Animoca Brands Corp., a non-fungible token and metaverse company, to $5 billion.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treas

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]