Telecom maker Ericsson to cut 8% of its global workforce

FILE - A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus talks on his smartphone near a booth from Swedish technology firm Ericsson at the PT Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said Friday, Feb. 14, 2023, that it's cutting 8% of its global workforce as it looks to reduce costs, the latest in a wave of tech company layoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said Friday that it's cutting 8% of its global workforce as it looks to reduce costs, the latest in a wave of tech company layoffs.

The Stockholm-based company, which provides equipment for high-speed 5G wireless networks, said it is expecting to lay off 8,500 employees this year and into 2024 as part of a strategy to reduce its spending by 9 billion Swedish kronor ($857 million) by the end of this year.

“Our aim is to manage the process in every country with fairness, respect, professionalism and in line with local labor legislation," Ericsson said in a statement.

The company in December announced its push to slash costs. It said Friday that it expects to see results in the second quarter as it simplifies and becomes more efficient, including cutting back its workforce of about 105,000 people worldwide.

“We are also working on our service delivery, supply, real estate and IT. We have already started to implement and accelerate various initiatives to help us reach" the cost-cutting goal, Ericsson said.

It comes as tech companies ranging from Spotify and Amazon to Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta have each slashed thousands of jobs in recent months. They had gone on hiring sprees over the past several years as demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working and studying remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Ericsson reported profit of $1.86 billion and revenue of $26.93 billion for 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson Prepared To Slash 8.5K Jobs Globally, North America To Take Maximum Hit

    Telecom equipment maker Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) proposed to fire 8,500 employees globally to cut costs. "The way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice," Reuters reports citing CEO Borje Ekholm's internal memo. On Monday, Ericsson shared plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden. Also Read: Ericsson's Q4 Profit Takes Hit Due To Cloud Strategy Adjustments; Goes Cautious On Q1 Amid Macro Headwinds The analysts expected North America to be the most affect

  • Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers

    Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service’s efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending. The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix's steaming service is available — an expanse that has enabled the company to attract nearly 231 million subscribers. The areas getting lower prices include Middle East markets in Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran; European countries such as Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, and sub-Saharan African markets.

  • Buy Netflix’s Stock Dip, Says J.P. Morgan

    Streaming giant Netflix is seeing shares tumble after it lowered subscription prices in more than 100 territories, according to a research firm. J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth, is bullish on the stock.

  • Fed's Mester says hot inflation data affirms case for more rate hikes

    Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester said Friday she wasn’t surprised by the latest round of strong U.S. inflation data, which she saw as another reminder the central bank still needs to raise rates further to reduce the pressures that are pushing prices higher. Mester spoke in the wake of the release of government data on incomes, spending and price pressures. Prices stripped of food and energy costs also increased at a higher rate than in December.

  • Cyber Insurance Is Back From the Brink After Onslaught of Ransomware Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- The cyber-insurance market, battered by a rash of pandemic-era ransomware attacks, is making a comeback. Price hikes are moderating, new carriers and fresh sources of capital are emerging, and companies can better afford coverage.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Pow

  • State of the Retail Sector

    The retail sector has experienced turmoil throughout the start of 2023 thanks in part by weak Q4 earnings reports. Underwhelming quarters from industry giants such as Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) lead to cautious guidance for the fiscal year but value brands such as Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) saw positives from last year, opening hundreds of stores each.&nbsp; Yahoo finance’s Rachelle Akuffo, Julie Hyman, Brad Smith, Dave Brigs, and Seana Smith spoke with industry experts to take a deeper dive into the numbers to get a closer look at the current health of retail, the strength of the consumer and just how the sector is changing digitally. 0:30: The strength of the consumer with Kearney Consumer Lead Katie Thomas 2:45 How retailers capitalize on trends 4:15 : Influencers vs. De-Influcers 5:20: Credit Card debt 6: 45 : Health of retailers&nbsp; w Coresight Research Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig 7:30: Inventory Outlook 9:00: Impact of Inflation on Retail Brands 10:30 Retailers Driving awareness of their brand 12:00 How companies deal with a recession 13:55&nbsp; Retailers raising wages 15:30 E-Commerce growth 17:30 State of the Malls in the U.S with Macerich CEO Tom O’Hern 19:00 Consumers shifting spending from goods to services 21:05 Consumers Moving closer to malls&nbsp;

  • Google tells employees in its Cloud unit to share desks and attend the office on alternate days

    A Google spokesperson said the company was combining in-person and remote work but needed to "use our spaces more efficiently."

  • Labor unions take opposite positions on JetBlue-Spirit merger deal

    Two large labor unions are taking opposite positions on JetBlue Airways' $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines Inc. Last year, Florida-based Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) agreed to be purchased by New York City-based JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) in an all-cash deal valued at between $33.50 and $34.50 a share. The deal still must be approved by federal regulators. Now the 155,000-member Transport Workers Union of America (TWU), which includes the flight attendants at JetBlue Airways and passenger service agents at Spirit Airlines, wrote a letter to federal regulators opposing the deal.

  • Philippines’ PLDT Said to Weigh Data Center Stake Sale After Spending Overrun, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- PLDT Inc. is considering the sale of a significant minority stake in its data center assets, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Philippines’ largest telecommunications firm grapples with the fallout from a spending scandal.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normali

  • Newmont’s Gold Output Stagnates as It Chases Big Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. is expecting more of the same for gold output during the next year as the world’s top bullion producer pursues its biggest acquisition ever to secure future growth.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome Powell’s Wor

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling Activision Blizzard Stock. Should You?

    Warren Buffett is trimming his bet on the Activision Blizzard acquisition going through. Should investors be worried?

  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announce Merger Agreement With MEI Pharma, Share Plunge

    MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFI) have entered into a definitive merger agreement for an all-stock transaction forming a company focusing on three clinical-stage oncology drug candidates. Infinity's Eganelisib is planned to be evaluated in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Related: Infinity Pharma Posts 52% Increase In One-Year Progression-Free Survival R

  • Exclusive-Events software vendor Cvent rebuffs $3.9 billion Blackstone bid-sources

    Cvent Holding Corp, a U.S. software provider that facilitates in-person and virtual meetings, has rejected a $3.9 billion acquisition offer from buyout firm Blackstone Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Blackstone is taking a break from the negotiations after Cvent rejected its $8-per-share offer as too low, the sources said. Shares of Cvent, which is controlled by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, had ended trading on Thursday at $7.64.

  • GDS Weighs $400 Million Stake Sale in International Data Centers, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Data center operator GDS Holdings Ltd. is considering selling a minority stake in its international business for about $300 million to $400 million to a strategic partner, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas E

  • SEC, New York regulator oppose Binance.US $1 billion deal for Voyager

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York's top financial regulator have opposed crypto exchange Binance.US's $1 billion deal to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, the latest in a string of U.S. regulatory moves against crypto firms. The Voyager deal may violate laws on the unregistered offer and sale of securities, the SEC said in a filing on Wednesday. The SEC's objection also cited reports of U.S. investigations into Binance.US and the global Binance crypto exchange, of which Binance.US is a purportedly independent partner.

  • Byju's has discussed shutting down WhiteHat Jr, but insists on continuity

    Byju’s is weighing whether to wind down WhiteHat Jr, a coding platform that it acquired over two years ago at an enterprise value of $300 million, as the edtech group looks to cut expenses and eliminate a business unit that has drawn considerable criticism to the firm. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, India’s most valuable startup at $22 billion valuation, has held conversations in recent weeks about shutting down what was once touted as one of its best acquisitions, three investor sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. It has not reached a decision yet, but is tilting toward continuing the business though with focus on organic growth, another person familiar with the matter said.

  • Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner

    Sun, sand, and sisterly love.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges now laughing over Phoenix Suns' trade for Kevin Durant

    Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.

  • Alex Jones claims authorities want to take his expensive cat because he's bankrupt. He's leaving out the fact he gave his wife and parents $1.3 million last year.

    Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.