Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan after coup

Protesters block a road in Khartoum
Khalid Abdelaziz
·2 min read

By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Telecommunications were interrupted in Sudan, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, a day after the country's military seized power in a coup and a health ministry official said seven people were killed in clashes between soldiers and street protesters.

There was no official confirmation of the communications interruption. A Reuters witness said internet and phone services were severely limited.

Life is at a standstill in the capital Khartoum, where shops and services are closed and some roads are still blocked by the military after a mostly quiet night.

The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been established to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Burhan announced a state of emergency, saying the armed forces needed to protect safety and security. He promised to hold elections in July 2023 and hand over to an elected civilian government then.

Events in Sudan mirror those in several other Arab countries, where the military has consolidated its grip following popular uprisings.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an activist coalition in the uprising against Bashir, has called for a strike. The call for a general strike could be heard from the loudspeakers of mosques in Khartoum.

The Sudan information ministry, which is still loyal to ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said on its Facebook page the transitional constitution gives only the prime minister the right to declare a state of emergency and that the military's actions are a crime. Hamdok is still the legitimate transitional authority, it said.

Hamdok, an economist and former senior U.N. official, was detained and taken to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the takeover, the information ministry said.

The governments of the United States, UK and Norway condemned the coup in Sudan, saying they were deeply concerned about the situation in the country.

They called on security forces to release those who were detained unlawfully, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan: Political tensions continue as protesters block roads

    Pro-military protesters briefly blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan’s capital Sunday, amid growing tensions between the generals and the pro-democracy movement that fueled the uprising against autocratic former president Omar al-Bashir. The development came a day after U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met with military and civilian leaders in Khartoum to find a compromise to the dispute. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, said that dissolving the government of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok could resolve the ongoing political crisis.

  • Facebook knew about, failed to police, abusive content globally - documents

    Facebook employees have warned for years that as the company raced to become a global service it was failing to police abusive content in countries where such speech was likely to cause the most harm, according to interviews with five former employees and internal company documents viewed by Reuters. For over a decade, Facebook has pushed to become the world's dominant online platform. Internal company documents viewed by Reuters show Facebook has known that it hasn't hired enough workers who possess both the language skills and knowledge of local events needed to identify objectionable posts from users in a number of developing countries.

  • Teen admits to roles in ITE knife attack, $20,000 robbery attempt

    An 18-year-old former ITE student pleaded guilty at the State Courts on Monday (25 October) to aiding another student in a knife attack on campus earlier this year.

  • Global powers condemn Sudan military coup

    Global powers have condemned a military coup in Sudan and called on security forces to release those who were detained unlawfully.On Monday the U.S. State Department released a joint statement cosigned by the UK and Norway.A department spokesperson added it was pausing $700 million in economic aid to Sudan, after the country’s military seized power from a transitional government earlier in the day.Clashes broke out Monday between soldiers and street protesters.A health official said several people were killed by gunfire.Al-Tayeb Mohamed Ahmed was among a crowd of young people who barricaded streets in protest."They fired stun grenades, then they fired live ammunition, two people died, I saw them with my own eyes. Then they came back twice and killed one more, this is the third one I saw."Sudan had been on edge since a failed coup plot only a month before.Military and civilian groups have been sharing power following the toppling of autocrat leader Omar al-Bashir two years ago.The military was meant to hand over power to an elected figure in the coming months.But on Monday, coup leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan dissolved the Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and promised to hand over power to an elected body in 2023."We’re stressing here that the armed forces intend to complete the democratic transition, until the country’s leadership is handed over to an elected civilian government who can bring these issues to life.”Sudan's information ministry said on Facebook that the transitional constitution only allows ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to declare a state of emergency and called the military’s actions a crime.The ministry says Hamdok was detained in an undisclosed location after refusing to support the takeover.Troops also arrested civilian members of the Sovereign Council, government officials, and the state TV news director, according to his family.Diplomats said the UN Security Council was likely to discuss Sudan behind closed doors on Tuesday.

  • Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

    Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday.

  • Shopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

    Two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured on Monday in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho, that ended with the lone suspect taken into custody, authorities said. Official details of the bloodshed were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters at a briefing that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time. "We believe there was only a single shooter involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community at large," Lee said.

  • Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards

    A racial reckoning began years ago for the Guilford school system, first with an episode in which a student wore blackface makeup to a home football game and then a fraught debate over the elimination of its mascot, the Indians. After the killing of George Floyd, district leaders announced they were doubling down on efforts to address social justice and racism in schools and teaching materials. This summer, conservative activists won the GOP’s endorsement for school board, knocking out three incumbents in the Republican caucus.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Monday an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said. The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.

  • Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

    Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee, which also said 80 people were wounded. The takeover, which drew condemnation from the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was supposed to hand the leadership of the council that runs the country over to civilians.

  • NSBA head got Biden administration role after calling parents 'domestic terrorists'

    The Biden administration gave a prominent government role to the author of a controversial letter calling on the Department of Justice to investigate protesting parents as terrorists.

  • China urges faster COVID-19 testing amid latest outbreak

    China is demanding faster and more accessible COVID-19 testing services in its latest effort to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, even when cities have already scrambled to test millions in just a few days amid outbreaks. Frequent testing, and sometimes mass testing, is standard practice in China's containment of domestically transmitted outbreaks in the past year, but health authorities say testing services remain unsatisfactory in parts of China amid flare-ups. "Small clusters and sporadic infections have occurred in some areas, exposing problems such as the unreasonable locations of nucleic acid testing agencies, inconvenient services and delays in the returning of results," state media reported on Tuesday, citing the National Health Commission (NHC).

  • White House rejects more Trump claims of executive privilege

    "President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified," White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a letter.

  • Trump Has Weekend Freakout Over 'Horrible' Fox News Ads

    The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

    The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.

  • Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

    U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

  • Sunny Hostin Clashes With Gretchen Carlson on ‘The View’: You Sound ‘Very Republican’

    ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox

  • EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

    Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office

  • Woodward and Costa report Trump called Willard hotel 'war room' on eve of Capitol riot

    Former President Donald Trump reportedly called into a “war room” at the Willard hotel in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

  • A never-before-seen Trump deposition is expected to be shown in May, when a lawsuit alleging his security guards beat protesters goes to trial

    Former President Donald Trump faces numerous civil lawsuits that are advancing now that he's out of office.