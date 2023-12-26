Telecommunications services in Gaza go down again

Palestinians inspect damages after an Israeli airstrike on the centre of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Mohammad Abu Elsebah/dpa

Telecommunications services in the embattled Gaza Strip have gone down again, telecom companies Jawwal and Paltel said on Tuesday.

Both West Bank-based companies posted messages on X confirming that "Gaza is blacked out again."

The reason for the outage is Israel's "ongoing aggression" in the Palestinian territory, they said.

Since the beginning of the war, communication networks in the sealed-off coastal strip have failed several times.

Israel has hit Gaza with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive since terrorists from the militant Palestinian Hamas organization and other extremist groups carried out the worst massacres in Israel's history on October 7.

Damages are seen after an Israeli airstrike on the centre of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Mohammad Abu Elsebah/dpa