Telecoms company Orange to buy Groupama's stake in its online banking unit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Orange Bank in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris.
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's biggest telecoms group Orange said it would buy insurer Groupama's 21.7% stake in Orange Bank, its online banking unit, and also provide the bank with a 230 million euros ($266.4 million) capital increase.

"To strengthen the development of Orange Bank, Orange is continuing to invest in its bank", Orange said in a statement.

Reuters reported in early March that Orange was looking for a new investor in its banking unit.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard said in April that this quest for a new investor did not mean the group wanted to sell its banking unit, adding that the telecoms company would continue "on its own" in this venture if Groupama wanted to exit and if it did not find another partner.

French media reported over the summer that BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were interested in buying a stake but that Orange put an end to the discussions, deeming the banks' demands were too high.

Orange will now own 100% of its banking unit. It did not say how much it paid Groupama for its stake.

It also said that Orange Bank, which was launched four years ago and now has 1.6 million customers in France and in Spain, would "significantly" reduce its losses in 2021, partly thanks to an increase in its net banking income, up 57% in the first half of 2021 versus the same period in 2020.

($1 = 0.8635 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

    A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract.

  • New footage shows Gabby Petito telling police about dispute with boyfriend - CNN

    Petito's boyfriend, whom police had sought in connection with her death during their cross-country road trip, was charged last week with fraudulently using her bank debit card. Petito and Laundrie embarked on their trip in June in her van, posting videos along the way on social media. A search warrant was issued for Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Petito's personal identification number.

  • Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

    Russia's Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow, which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the Kremlin's line but already had engaged in an active effort to invalidate the disputed Moscow returns. Senior party members organized street protests and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics that also is trying to annul the capital's results from online balloting, an option that was available to voters in the Russian capital and several other regions.

  • Russia to raise rates further as inflation at highest since 2016: Reuters poll

    Russia will need to raise interest rates further to combat stubbornly high inflation that overshot forecasts and shows little signs of slowing, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Russia's export-focused economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is on track to grow further. The consensus forecast of 22 analysts polled in late September suggested the central bank will raise its key rate for the sixth time this year at the Oct. 22 board meeting to 7%.

  • Japan's restaurants, bars welcome back drinkers as COVID-19 controls ease

    Typhoon winds and rain dampened what might have been a more celebratory mood in Tokyo on Friday, as restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol and stay open later following the lifting of the latest COVID-19 state of emergency. Japan is cautiously easing restrictions that have prevailed across much of the nation for almost six months. New COVID cases in Tokyo totalled 200 on Friday, a sharp drop from more than 5,000 a day in August amid a fifth wave driven by the infectious Delta variant that brought the medical system to the brink.

  • EU postpones trade talks with Australia amid submarine deal fallout

    Australia's Minister for Trade Dan Tehan said on Friday talks with the European Union over a trade deal have been postponed, as a row over Canberra's decision to cancel a $40 billion deal with France escalates. Australia last month cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

  • Australia-EU trade talks delayed amid submarine deal fallout

    A round of free trade talks between the European Union and Australia has been postponed by one month in the wake of a dispute over the Australian government's decision to cancel a multibillion-euro French submarine deal, EU and Australian officials said Friday. Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the EU commission spokesperson in charge of trade, confirmed the decision to The Associated Press and said the delay does not mean “the end of these negotiations." “A free trade agreement is in the interests of Australia and the European Union and will strengthen our relationship that is built on a shared commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and economic openness,” Tehan said in a statement.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai to unveil Biden's China trade strategy on Monday

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will unveil the Biden administration's long-awaited strategy for the troubled U.S.-China trade relationship in a speech on Monday at a Washington think tank, her office said. Tai will deliver remarks on her review of China trade policy at the Center for Strategic Studies in Washington and participate in a question-and-answer session, USTR said in a statement on Thursday. Since taking office in March, Tai has been conducting a top-to-bottom review of Washington's China trade policy.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHS

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • 3 Stocks Under $20 That Could Make You a Fortune

    It's best to view a stock's share price as kind of like the numerator in a fraction. There are actually multiple factors in addition to the share price that you need to know to determine if a stock is attractive. Market cap and addressable market are just a couple of them.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.