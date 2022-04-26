Telecoms group Orange's Q1 core profits up 1%, confirms full-year targets

FILE PHOTO: Logo of French telecom operator Orange in Nantes
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said its first-quarter core operating profit grew 1%, as high growth from its Africa and Middle-East operations offset further declines in sales in Spain and its home country.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDaL) rose to 2.62 billion euros ($2.81 billion) for the quarter ended March 31. This was in line with the average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by the company.

Revenues were up 0.7% to 10.6 billion euros.

Orange said it maintained all its full-year targets for 2022, including a growth in core operating profits between 2.5% and 3%.

It also confirmed its target of organic cash flow from telecom activities of at least 3.5 billion euros next year.

($1 = 0.9325 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rising energy prices push almost half German companies to cut new investments - survey

    Around 40% of German companies are already feeling the impact of rising energy prices and almost half want to reduce investments due to rising energy costs, a survey showed on Monday. Gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts hit a record high last month and soaring natural gas and oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine helped push Germany's annual inflation to a 40-year high in March. Around 46% of companies said they want to reduce investments due to rising energy prices and a quarter of German companies expect to see a burden from price shock in the second half of the year, a survey by the Ifo Institute published by Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper showed.

  • Cable TV's Cord-Cutting Headwind Just Started a New Chapter

    And it's got little to do with the fact Netflix just suffered its first subscriber loss in over a decade.

  • Phil Mickelson's agent: Entries filed for majors; release sought for LIV opener

    Phil Mickelson is registered for two upcoming major championships, and a request has been filed on his behalf to compete in the LIV Golf opener.

  • NFL draft: Who is Travon Walker and why is he now favored to go No. 1 overall?

    Walker's NFL draft rise can be traced to his big national-title game performance, as well as showing out at the NFL combine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    PayPal's (PYPL) first-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across Venmo and Checkout experiences.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'

    "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," the billionaire said

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's Up?

    Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Q1 performance is expected to reflect benefits from a solid content portfolio and improving advertising revenues.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

    Look past all the noisy, near-term headlines and remain focused on each company's bigger, long-term picture.