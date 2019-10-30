What Can We Make Of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Teledyne Technologies:

0.13 = US$489m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$836m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Teledyne Technologies has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Teledyne Technologies's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Teledyne Technologies's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Aerospace & Defense industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Teledyne Technologies sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Teledyne Technologies's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Teledyne Technologies.

How Teledyne Technologies's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Teledyne Technologies has total liabilities of US$836m and total assets of US$4.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Teledyne Technologies's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Teledyne Technologies could be worth a closer look. Teledyne Technologies looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .