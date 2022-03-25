Is Teleflex Incorporated's (NYSE:TFX) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Teleflex's (NYSE:TFX) stock is up by 3.7% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Teleflex's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teleflex is:

13% = US$485m ÷ US$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Teleflex's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Teleflex seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. Probably as a result of this, Teleflex was able to see a decent growth of 20% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Teleflex's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TFX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Teleflex Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Teleflex's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17% (implying that it retains 83% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Teleflex is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 8.6% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Teleflex's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 17%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Teleflex's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

