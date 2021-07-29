Telefonica raises 2021 outlook after record quarterly profit

The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen on a sewage cover outside in Madrid
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica raised its outlook for the full year on Thursday, after posting a record net income of 7.74 billion euros ($9.2 billion) thanks to the sale of its Telxius tower unit and the UK tie-up of O2 and Virgin Media.

Telefonica said it now expects revenue and core profit to be "stable" or to see "a slight growth" in 2021, buoyed in part by its Brazilian and German markets which reported strong results on Wednesday. It had forecast a "stabilisation" three months ago.

For the second quarter, the company posted core profit of 13.47 billion euros, an organic 3.3% increase compared with the same quarter last year, but a 3.6% drop in real terms as it continues to struggle with high costs and competition.

The Spanish telecoms group said its second quarter results were helped by the sale of its Telxius mobile mast division, adding Telefonica UK was no longer accounted for under the full consolidation method.

The operator also announced its technology unit, Telefonica Tech, had bought cloud and security service provider Cancom Ltd for 340 million pounds ($473.99 million), betting on the fast-growing market segment as businesses digitise their operations en masse amid the pandemic.

Telefonica, like European rivals, has been facing growth issues aside from the impact of the pandemic and has been selling assets to cut debt and fund an upgrade to next-generation 5G networks.

Telefonica's net financial debt shrank by around 30% to 26.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8436 euros)

($1 = 0.7173 pounds)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Clara-Laeila; additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; editing by Uttaresh.V and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea experts call for more COVID curbs as easygoing young fuel surge

    South Korean health experts called on Thursday for tougher social distancing rules including a midnight curfew as the number of severe COVID-19 cases has doubled in three weeks, driven largely by young, unvaccinated people. South Korea is battling its worst wave of infections linked to the more contagious Delta variant helped by what some experts see as public complacency and a slow vaccination drive. South Korea largely kept the virus at bay for the first year of the pandemic and its total tallies of 195,099 cases and 2,085 deaths are much lower than those of many other countries.

  • Top US diplomat visits Kuwait to boost ties with key ally

    The top diplomat of the United States on Thursday began a visit to Kuwait, where he held talks with high-ranking officials in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom that has long been a staunch U.S. ally in a turbulent region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed a group of American diplomats, toured the country's Parliament and met at the royal palace with Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the crown prince and foreign minister. The State Department said Blinken would advance discussions with tiny oil-rich Kuwait on military cooperation, regional security and investment during his short visit.

  • Is QQQ Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    QQQ stock is one of the world's most-popular ETFs — as it instantly gives you a piece of companies building the future. Does it belong in your portfolio?

  • Anger as police beat Native American man and kill his dog on camera

    The incident has divided the residents of Bishop, a city near the Nevada border

  • Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

    Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway. “We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases Thursday, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the numbers a week ago, setting an all-time high since the pandemic began early last year.

  • Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root

    HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia on Thursday raised its full-year outlook after reporting a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit, as the telecom equipment maker benefits from a sharp turnaround in its business. A round of changes in the company's operations, greater investment on research and a geopolitical situation tilting in its favour has put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins, allowing it to gain ground on Swedish arch-rival Ericsson. "Our 5G position has clearly strengthened ... we are winning back customers," Lundmark said on a call, confirming a rosier outlook first signalled in February.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • 5 Stocks I Own That I Want to Add to When the Stock Market Crashes

    Market crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • Trading stocks via blockchain will be 'next big wave': wallstreetbets co-founder

    The founder of wallstreetbets has turned his attention to decentralized finance, saying stock trading via blockchain is the next big innovation.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.

  • What Boeing and Shopify Just Said About the Stock Market's Future

    Stock market investors have had a tough time lately, and Wednesday's moves showed how different readings on the broader global economy are making it hard for investors to interpret what's going on. Amid widespread confusion about how much to worry about a new flare-up of COVID-19 cases and the potential impact on the economic recovery, markets were largely mixed Wednesday morning. On a day packed with corporate earnings releases, a couple of stocks stood out.

  • This Warren Buffett Pick Is Almost Guaranteed to Double Your Money Over a Decade

    Warren Buffett, one of the world's best investors, has some advice for people looking to make money in the stock market. Most people consider S&P funds to be a good indicator of the market as a whole, so Buffett is suggesting that you put your money into a fund that closely tracks the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.