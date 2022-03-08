Telegram founder commits to Ukraine user privacy

The billionaire Russian-born co-founder of messaging app Telegram has told Ukrainian users their data is safe.

In a Telegram post, Pavel Durov, who lives in Dubai, wrote: "I stand for our users no matter what. Their right to privacy is sacred - now more than ever."

Telegram was Ukraine's most popular messaging app - the Observer newspaper reported.

But some experts have raised concerns about the security of users' data.

Moxie Marlinspike, who created the encryption used by rival platforms Signal and WhatsApp, tweeted many users thought Telegram was an encrypted app - but it was "by default a cloud database with a plaintext copy of every message everyone has ever sent/received".

'Any cost'

So-called Secret Chats, voice calls and video calls are end-to-end encrypted on Telegram so cannot be read by the company.

But in theory the company could access other encrypted content stored on Telegram's servers.

And there have been concerns it could be forced to share user data with Russia.

But on Monday, its founder wrote a Telegram post the company said was "a commitment to protect user data at any cost".

9 years ago I defended the private data of Ukrainians from the Russian government — and lost my company and my home. I would do it again without hesitation. https://t.co/GUFCjbqDc5 — Pavel Durov (@durov) March 7, 2022

In the post, Mr Durov stressed his Ukranian heritage, on his mother's side, writing the "tragic conflict is personal both to me and Telegram".

"Some people wondered if Telegram is somehow less secure for Ukrainians, because I once lived in Russia," he wrote.

"Let me tell these people how my career in Russia ended."

Nine years ago, he had been chief executive of VK, a social network popular in Russia and Ukraine, Mr Durov wrote.

"In 2013, the Russian security agency, FSB, demanded that I provide them the private data of the Ukrainian users of VK who were protesting against a pro-Russian president," he said.

"I refused to comply with these demands, because it would have meant a betrayal of our Ukrainian users.

"After that, I was fired from the company I founded and was forced to leave Russia."

Billion downloads

As a result, he had lost his company and his home - but he would do it again.

"I smile with pride when I read my VK post from April 2014, which shows the scanned orders from the FSB and my trademark response to them - a dog in a hoodie," Mr Durov wrote.

Last year, Telegram, based in Dubai, reached a billion downloads.

Users can set up:

groups with up to 200,000 users

channels an unlimited number can follow

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has used the app, which is home to many official Ukrainian government channels

Telegram was banned in Russia in 2018, after a previous refusal by Mr Durov to hand over user data.

But the ban was reversed in 2021.

And since the invasion of Ukraine, the platform has attracted an increasing number of Russian-language channels.

Logically.ai, which analyses disinformation, told Business Insider it was now tracking 187 Russian-language channels on Telegram, with a total of five million followers - a number that had grown by 60% during the previous week.

Mr Durov had considered pulling the plug on the service for the countries involved in the conflict, saying he did not want "Telegram to be used as a tool that exacerbates conflicts and incites ethnic hatred".

But after appeals from users who said they relied on the app, he relented, while warning: "Double-check and do not take on faith the data that is published in Telegram channels during this difficult period."

