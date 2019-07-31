Telegram: the messaging app driving Hong Kong’s decentralized revolution





Telegram was the most downloaded app in Hong Kong last month, according to analytics platform AppAnnie. Along with surgical masks and laser pointers to evade surveillance cameras, the secure messaging app has become an indispensable weapon in the modern day protestor’s arsenal.

Telegram groups—autonomous, leaderless and made up of hundreds of thousands of protestors—are enabling the world’s most decentralized revolution to date. Today, Hong Kong’s groups once again published a slew of news and video footage—unavailable on “approved” media—about the city’s protests, which are now entering their eighth consecutive week.

Details of 45 more arrests, assaults on journalists and civilians, over 100 open letters of support from Hong Kong industry leaders, as well as plans for a general strike next Monday were publicized.

Sensitive information sent by Telegram

Hong Kong’s protests began in June over a law, later shelved, that would allow extradition from semi-autonomous Hong Kong to mainland China. But they’ve now spread to reflect wider demands for democratic reform and freedom for those arrested.

And the battles have been fought, not only on the streets of the city, but digitally—on the messaging apps installed on the laptops and mobiles of hundreds of thousands of protestors.

Decrypt spoke with a number of group members and organizers and, for reasons involving their personal safety, agreed to use pseudonyms.

“We owe the existence of the protests to it—mainly Telegram, live media and a whole lot of other social media,” said “Josh,” a Telegram group coordinator.

Protest organisers use the encrypted messaging available within Telegram to share sensitive information and evade the increasingly sophisticated surveillance of Beijing backed authorities.

The app allows them to form groups and—along with other social media, such as Signal, Facebook and WhatsApp—to disseminate video footage and updates, details on how and where to rally, and requests for additional supplies.





Made in China

“Ruth,’ another of the groups’ organizers, told Decrypt that secrecy was one of the main reasons why secure, encrypted messaging apps, such as Telegram, have been so effective in protecting personal information while enabling effective communication.

“We know that our biggest ‘enemy’ is IT security. As long as Big China doesn’t understand how it works, its safe for now,” she said.

She also revealed how dissenters are shunning Chinese-made apps and devices in the interests of anonymity.

“It’s worse if you are using a mobile phone made in China, especially Huawei,” she claimed. “Everything in the phone is being mirrored to the server.”

To maximise security, groups such as theirs have no official leaders and members are unaware of each others’ identity. “We don’t know each other and what we are doing in each team,” said “Christie,” another member of the group.

Every day, activists as young as 16, are going analog; they’re buying single-ride subway tickets, forgoing credit cards and giving up on posting selfies to limit their digital footprint.

A police officer points a gun at Hong Kong protestors. IMAGE SOURCE: SWHK News Discussion/Telegram More