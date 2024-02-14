Telegram poses multiple security threats to Ukraine – HUR

Telegram messaging app poses multiple security threats to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov said at a public event hosted by Ukrinform news agency on Feb. 14.

Yusov clarified that the issue goes beyond specific Telegram channels and concerns the platform as a whole.

“With regard to Telegram, the threats it poses to the [Ukrainian] society are real,” said Yusov.

“This is not about individual users or specific media represented on this platform; there are concerns with the platform itself. It encompasses a whole range of threats to our country’s informational and not only informational security. Indeed, this issue must be addressed, and I believe that it certainly will be.”

He added that work on this issue is ongoing. According to Yusov, Telegram must ultimately operate under transparent rules: in accordance with Ukrainian law and international standards.

“Some entities are easier to work with, and others are more difficult; Telegram is the toughest,” the spokesman said.

“This [requires] constant, multi-level work: both within the confines of the platform by creating content that debunks myths, provides explanations, and targets an audience, as well as in terms of regulating the activities of these platforms. All these measures are being taken, but there is indeed a lot of work to be done still.”

On Nov. 3, 2023, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Telegram is "a very dangerous and vulnerable messenger."

In December 2022, Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced that the number of paid users of the platform has grown beyond one million.

