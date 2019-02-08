Telegram’s Secretive Crypto Project is Now Just a Few ‘Minor Changes’ from Launch

Telegram’s crypto platform is now 20% further along than it was at the end of last year. According to an investor update cited in The Block, it is about 90% completed. The most important part, the Telegram Virtual Machine, is reportedly complete. “Only minor changes will be necessary,” the investor update reads. It’ll process computations in the same way the Ethereum Virtual Machine does.

Telegram completed its first pre-sale round about a year ago, followed by a second round in March. Between the two rounds, $1.7 billion was raised. This places high expectations on the platform that is intended to compete with Ethereum, EOS, Tron, and the myriad of other smart contract platforms.

Testnet Launch Delayed to March

Although the developers feel they’ve made 20% more progress since their last update, the launch of Telegram Open Network’s testnet has been pushed back to March. Investors probably already suspected that the testnet would be delayed, since it had originally been planned for January.

