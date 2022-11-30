Telegram shares data of users accused of copyright violation following court order

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Telegram has disclosed names of administrators, their phone numbers and IP addresses of channels accused of copyright infringement in compliance with a court order in India in a remarkable illustration of the data the instant messaging platform stores on its users and can be made to disclose by authorities.

The app operator was forced to shared the data after a teacher sued the firm for not doing enough to prevent unauthorised distribution of her course material on the platform. Neetu Singh, the plaintiff teacher, said a number of Telegram channels were re-selling her study materials without permission at discounted prices.

An Indian court earlier had ordered Telegram to adhere to the Indian law and disclose details about those operating such channels.

Telegram unsuccessfully argued that disclosing user information would violate the privacy policy and the laws of Singapore, where it has located its physical servers for storing users data. In response, the Indian court said the copyright owners couldn’t be left "completely remediless against the actual infringers" because Telegram has chosen to locate its servers outside the country.

In an order last week, Justice Prathiba Singh said Telegram had complied with the earlier order and shared the data.

“Let copy of the said data be supplied to Id. Counsel for plaintiffs with the clear direction that neither the plaintiffs nor their counsel shall disclose the said data to any third party, except for the purposes of the present proceedings. To this end, disclosure to the governmental authorities/police is permissible,” said the court (PDF) and first reported by LiveLaw.

A Telegram spokesperson declined to say whether the app operator shared private data.

“Telegram stores very limited or no data on its users. In most cases, we can't even access any user data without specific entry points, and we believe this was the case here. Consequently, we can't confirm that any private data has been shared in this instance,” Telegram spokesperson Remi Vaughn told TechCrunch.

India is one of the largest markets for Telegram, which has amassed nearly 150 million users in the South Asian market.

Recommended Stories

  • Solana’s Top Crypto Wallet Phantom Looks to Ethereum, Polygon Next

    Phantom is moving forward with its long-delayed multichain expansion plan.

  • Ether Drops as Large Investor Moves 73K ETH to Binance

    On-chain researcher Lookonchain warned of selling pressure in ether after a whale moved large amounts of the cryptocurrency to Binance.

  • Think your refrigerator might be spying on you? Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wants to help

    His new legislation might at least force companies to tell you ahead of time that it’s collecting data. But who is that paranoid? [Opinion]

  • Huobi Token Surges After Crypto Exchange Discloses Airdrop of Dominica Coin

    The deal is noteworthy partly because of its connections to the crypto billionaire Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain where the Caribbean island's new token will reside.

  • Elon Musk’s Job Cuts Decimated Twitter Team Tackling Child Sexual Abuse

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has dramatically reduced the size of the Twitter Inc. team devoted to tackling child sexual exploitation on the platform, cutting the global team of experts in half and leaving behind an overwhelmed skeleton crew, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Whe

  • In the Grand Canyon, the Havasupai Tribe prepares to build better connections to the world

    The Havasupai Tribe, known as the most remote tribal community in the lower 48 states, will soon be less remote thanks to upgraded internet

  • Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holding Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a score of 86.918, followed by Alibaba's AliceMind with a score of 86.685, according to Monday's rankings on CLUE's website. Also R

  • Jack Dorsey's TBD Is Looking to Trademark 'Web5' to Deter Its Misuse

    The move is meant to prevent confusion about the meaning of Web5.

  • Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers

    French startup Deepomatic has raised a $10.5 million (€10 million) Series B funding round. For instance, telecom companies use Deepomatic in the field to check that tasks have been completed successfully. EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October.

  • Privacy Isn’t Just an Edge Case for Crypto

    Financial privacy is useful for dissidents in extreme situations. But nobody should have to justify keeping their personal lives private, says our columnist.

  • Irish Data Protection Commissioner Penalizes Meta €265M For Data Scraping

    The Data Protection Commission (DPC) penalized Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) €265 million and ordered a range of corrective measures. The DPC commenced this inquiry on 14 April 2021, following reports into the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available on the internet. Also Read: Facebook, Instagram Fall Prey To Data Scraping; Indict Chinese Company The scope of the inquiry concerned the assessment of Facebook Search, Facebook Messenger Contact Im

  • Snap Urges Employees To Resume Full Time Office Starting February

    Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February. “I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” Bloomberg reports citing his internal memo. That means an average of four or more days per week in the office for full-time employees, with some flexibility allowing for tasks such as client meetings to count as in-office time. Also R